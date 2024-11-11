Chico State cross country sweeps NCAA West Regionals

Wildcat’s men and women’s cross country teams finished first in their respective races at the NCAA West Regional Championships Saturday.

The results can be found here.

The men’s team earned their eighth-straight west regional title and their 20th in program history. The women’s team took their first west regional title since 2019, and their ninth in program history.

Sophomore Mario Giannini finished first overall on the men’s side, with senior Dylan White and sophomore Matthew Gordon also finishing in the top 10 to help earn their team first place.

On the women’s side, juniors Della and Iresh Molina continued to lead the way, finishing fourth and fifth respectively.

With the win, both the men and women’s teams automatically qualify for the NCAA Championships. The race will be held at the Arcade Creek Cross Country Course in Sacramento.

Race admissions are free, with a $20 parking fee.

