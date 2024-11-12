Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Categories:

Pioneers upset Wildcats in CCAA Tournament home opener

Pioneers’ Yuto Hatayama scored the only goal of the game in the 42nd minute, courtesy of an absolute laser of a shot from around 30 yards out, beating Chico’s senior goalkeeper Emanuel Padilla to the far post
Byline photo of Lukas Mann
Lukas Mann, Sports Reporter // November 12, 2024
Milca Elvira Chacon
East Bay midfielder Drew Gibbons loses his balance while attempting to intercept Sylas Sells’ control of the ball during the first half of the game at Chico State Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024.

The Chico State Wildcats suffered a gut-wrenching 1-0 loss Sunday afternoon at the hands of the Cal State East Bay Pioneers

The Wildcats earned the honors of hosting their first round matchup of the California Collegiate Athletic Association Men’s Soccer Tournament after finishing third in the regular season. However, their day was spoiled due to an extraordinary goal from the Pioneers’ junior forward Yuto Hatayama

Hatayama scored the only goal of the game in the 42nd minute, courtesy of an absolute laser of a shot from around 30 yards out, beating Chico’s senior goalkeeper Emanuel Padilla to the far post. 

Padilla is the reigning CCAA Men’s Defensive Player of the Week after earning the award in the last week of the conference schedule, thanks to a masterful performance against the Stanislaus State Warriors where he recorded a clean sheet, tallying six total saves. 

Throughout the game, the Wildcats had trouble finishing chances in the offensive end, only producing one shot on goal. 

“I actually thought we created a lot of chances, we just didn’t execute,” head coach Felipe Restrepo said. “They got their one and they did.”

With the loss, the Wildcats’ chances of getting back on the pitch are entirely out of their control. The Wildcats currently sit at the No. 8 seed in the NCAA DII Super-Region Group 4, but they are expected to drop some spots after Sunday’s results. 

If they are not selected as one of the 10 teams that make up the Super-Region Group 4, Sunday’s loss will mark the end of an up-and-down season for Chico State. 

If they are selected, their first match of the NCAA Division II Men’s Soccer Championship will be Nov. 22.

“I can’t be any more proud of the young men that they are becoming and the way they represent the program,” Restrepo said.

For information about all Chico State athletics or to keep up with the game live, visit the Wildcat home page, or watch through FloSports.

Lukas Mann can be reached at [email protected].

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Sports
Sophomore Mario Giannini being awarded the west regional championship trophy after his first-place finish at the NCAA west regional on Nov. 9. Photo Courtesy of Montana State Billings
Chico State cross country sweeps NCAA West Regionals
Jordan Allred playing tight defense against the Sunbirds. Photo taken Nov. 9 by Megan Leblanc.
Women’s basketball shoots their way to an undefeated start
Miles Daniels driving to the cup against Seattle Pacific. Photo taken Nov. 8 by Rio Giancarlo/SPU.
Men’s basketball fall short in nail bitter against the Cougars
Chico State Wildcats’ #21 Avery Pieri attempts a shot on goal in a game against Sonoma State Thursday, Oct. 17 at Chico State. Photo taken by Trevor Lee.
Wildcats women’s soccer ends season on high note with win against Stanislaus State
Chico State Wildcat Miles Rice (#5) jumping in the air in an attempt to win a header in a 2-2 draw, against the Cal State Dominguez Hills Toros on Oct. 6. Photo taken by Aaron Draper.
Wildcats men’s soccer earns No. 3 seed, set to host playoff game Sunday
Senior forward Miles Rice sneaking one past the Toros keeper to score one of his two goals of the game from the penalty spot against the Cal State Dominguez Hills Toros. Photo taken by Aaron Draper on Oct. 6.
Wildcats men’s soccer clinch CCAA playoff berth with another draw
About the Contributors
Lukas Mann
Lukas Mann, Sports Reporter
Lukas Mann is in his fourth year at Chico State as a journalism major with a minor in broadcasting. This is his second semester reporting for The Orion, focusing on sports. He is from Alameda, in the heart of the Bay Area. He is excited to improve his writing and reporting skills and hopes to work in the sports field post-graduation. In his spare time, he enjoys playing sports like golf and basketball and spending time with friends and family.
Milca Elvira Chacon
Milca Elvira Chacon, Multimedia Reporter and Spanish Language Editor
Milca Elvira Chacon is a fourth-year journalism major student at Chico State with a minor in broadcasting. It is her third semester in The Orion and she interned with Chico’s local newspaper, The Enterprise-Record. She has also worked with the university’s radio, KCSC. In addition, she has award-winning photojournalism work. Through multimedia she hopes to reach a variety of communities in Chico.