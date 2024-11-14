Chico State's independent student newspaper

Bidwell Mansion plans to reopen spring 2025

The Bidwell Mansion is currently closed to the public as it undergoes renovations that began in May
Byline photo of Lukas Mann
Lukas Mann, Reporter // November 14, 2024
Jenna McMahon
Bidwell Mansion under restoration on Nov. 13. They started the project in Spring 2024 and are slated to finish Spring 2025. Photo taken by Jenna McMahon.

Roofing installations and repairs to all the exterior wood components are mainly moving according to plan with the Bidwell Mansion Restoration Project

The Bidwell Mansion is closed to the public as it undergoes renovations that began in May. A press release from the Bidwell Mansion website said restoration work will focus on addressing critical exterior repairs of the historic mansion

The restoration plan aims to repair all exterior wood components and roofing installations, such as:

  • Second-floor balustrade railings.
  • Eaves, doors, windows, and other architectural elements. 
  • Installing a new roof, repairing or replacing gutters, minor plaster siding repair.
  • Repainting the entire building exterior.

“A few minor changes and additions to the work have been made, but have been expected due to the nature and size of this historical restoration project,” Northern Buttes District Superintendent Matt Teague said. 

As of now, the park is planning on reopening to the public in the spring of 2025. 

“We are anticipating project completion in spring 2025 and will determine park opening once the project is closer to completion to ensure an accurate date,” Teague said. 

“The project teams have dedicated additional time and analysis to find the best repair approach, aiming to preserve the original structure as durable as possible within the project budget,” Teague said.

The Bidwell Mansion is one of Chico’s staples. It was constructed in 1868 and was home to John and Annie Bidwell. The Bidwell’s were key factors towards the establishment of Chico back in 1872. Today, the mansion stands as a historical landmark of Chico and, when open, offers tours to the public. 

The Bidwell Mansion website has the latest project progress updated. 

Lukas Mann can be reached at [email protected].

