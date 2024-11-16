Chico State's independent student newspaper

Women’s basketball continues undefeated start in home opener

The Wildcats shot 51.5% from the field and added 25 assists while dominating the glass 51-28.
Byline photo of Trevor Lee
Trevor Lee, Sports Reporter // November 16, 2024
Aaron Draper
Senior forward Makenzi Laprorte drives baseline against her defender in a game against Sonoma State on Jan. 27. Photo taken by Aaron Draper.

The Chico State women’s basketball team picked up the victory in their home opener  against Menlo College, winning 86-67 and continuing their undefeated start. The Wildcats shot 51.5% from the field and added 25 assists while dominating the glass 51-28.

After a back-and-forth battle in the first quarter, the Wildcats broke away in the second, outscoring Menlo 23-7 to take a 44-23 lead heading into halftime.

Menlo outscored the Wildcats 30-21 in the third quarter and cut the lead down to 10. Chico State responded by starting the fourth quarter on a 13-2 run to build a 23-point lead.

Wildcats’ senior forward Makenzi Laporte led the way with 19 points, while senior guard Jordan Allred added 15 points. Seniors Meadow Aragon and Jadence Clifton both had 11 points to help lead the Wildcats in scoring. Senior forward Ashleigh Barr came off the bench and collected 14 of the Wildcats’ 51 rebounds.

The Wildcats will be on the road the next three games starting Saturday, when they take on Jessup University on Nov. 16 at 2 p.m. in Rocklin. To keep up with live stats, click here or watch live here. The next home game will be on Dec. 5 at 5:30 p.m. in Acker Gym.

Trevor Lee can be reached at [email protected].

