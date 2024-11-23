Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
What tech can students check out from the Meriam Library?

The Innovation Lab offers students free access to technology
Byline photo of Beatrice Williams
Beatrice Williams, News Reporter // November 23, 2024
Meriam Library has technology available for students and staff to rent. Photo taken by Julian Mendoza.

The Meriam Library is offering students and faculty a wide variety of technological resources through its Innovation Lab. 

Chico State’s library serves the university’s 16,000 full-time students, faculty and the community of Chico. It is the largest library in the state north of Sacramento. With four floors to encourage academic improvements, curiosity and learning, the library offers what they’re calling “technology lending items.” 

To check out items, individuals must be a Chico State student or faculty member with a valid Wildcat ID card. The checkout counter is on the second floor of the library in the Innovation Lab. When checking out, borrowers will be provided an equipment slip with the length of the loan of the item they chose and a due date for the return of that item. 

Any items that are overdue – except adapters, chargers and cables – will add a fine of $10 a day. If items are lost or damaged, they will be charged a fee of the full replacement value, according to the website. 

Technology available to check out includes:

Photography and video equipment: 

  • Camera tripods
  • Adjustable portable light stand
  • Browning trail camera
  • Canon and Sony cameras 
  • GoPros
  • Green screens
  • JOBY GorillaPod
  • Logitech webcam 
  • Photography softbox studio lighting kit
  • Portable photography studio
  • Ring light kit
  • Camcorders
  • Thermal imaging camera
  • Conferencing cameras 
  • Wescott reflector for photography

Audio Equipment: 

  • Bluetooth audio headphones 
  • Sennheiser headphones 
  • Logitech USB wired headset
  • Logitech USB SnowBall microphone
  • LOVO Lavalier microphone 
  • Samson USB microphone 
  • Shure microphones
  • Podcast studio kit
  • Tascam digital audio recorder
  • Speakers

Along with audio and photography equipment, the Innovation Lab offers a wide variety of resources for computers such as cables, chargers, adapters, monitors, DVD drives and players, keyboards and mouses. Laptops are also available to check out for short loans – seven days – or long loans which are a whole semester.  

There are resources for presentations and meetings such as presentation remotes, projectors, projector screens and teleprompters. The library also has technology for gaming such as the Meta Quest 2 VR headset and Nintendo Switches.

The Innovation Lab is on the second floor of Meriam Library and open from 

  • 7:45 a.m.-9:45 p.m. Monday through Thursday 
  • 7:45 a.m.-5:45 p.m. on Friday
  • Noon-4:45 p.m. on Saturday 
  • Noon-9:45 p.m. on Sunday. 
Beatrice Williams
Beatrice Williams, News Reporter
Bea Williams is a third-year student majoring in journalism with a minor in Spanish. This will be her first semester at The Orion, though she has previously contributed to the paper. She loves storytelling and is excited to join The Orion to report on local events. In her free time, she enjoys reading, traveling, attending concerts, and exploring new restaurants and coffee shops.