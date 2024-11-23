What tech can students check out from the Meriam Library?

The Meriam Library is offering students and faculty a wide variety of technological resources through its Innovation Lab.

Chico State’s library serves the university’s 16,000 full-time students, faculty and the community of Chico. It is the largest library in the state north of Sacramento. With four floors to encourage academic improvements, curiosity and learning, the library offers what they’re calling “technology lending items.”

To check out items, individuals must be a Chico State student or faculty member with a valid Wildcat ID card. The checkout counter is on the second floor of the library in the Innovation Lab. When checking out, borrowers will be provided an equipment slip with the length of the loan of the item they chose and a due date for the return of that item.

Any items that are overdue – except adapters, chargers and cables – will add a fine of $10 a day. If items are lost or damaged, they will be charged a fee of the full replacement value, according to the website.

Technology available to check out includes:

Photography and video equipment:

Camera tripods

Adjustable portable light stand

Browning trail camera

Canon and Sony cameras

GoPros

Green screens

JOBY GorillaPod

Logitech webcam

Photography softbox studio lighting kit

Portable photography studio

Ring light kit

Camcorders

Thermal imaging camera

Conferencing cameras

Wescott reflector for photography

Audio Equipment:

Bluetooth audio headphones

Sennheiser headphones

Logitech USB wired headset

Logitech USB SnowBall microphone

LOVO Lavalier microphone

Samson USB microphone

Shure microphones

Podcast studio kit

Tascam digital audio recorder

Speakers

Along with audio and photography equipment, the Innovation Lab offers a wide variety of resources for computers such as cables, chargers, adapters, monitors, DVD drives and players, keyboards and mouses. Laptops are also available to check out for short loans – seven days – or long loans which are a whole semester.

There are resources for presentations and meetings such as presentation remotes, projectors, projector screens and teleprompters. The library also has technology for gaming such as the Meta Quest 2 VR headset and Nintendo Switches.

