The Orion
The Orion
Pacific NorthWest storm causes power outages in Chico

Many homes in the area have been affected by outages, PG&E is working to restore power
Byline photo of Cecilia Gonzalez
Cecilia Gonzalez, Entertainment Reporter // November 21, 2024
Cecilia Gonzalez
Heavy rains and wind have become heavier each day in Butte County and others. Photo taken by Cecilia Gonzalez on Nov. 20.

Due to the continuing storm in Chico and surrounding areas, multiple power outages have been reported by the PG&E outage map

The map shows 5,489 homes in Chico have been affected by outages. Outages are expected to be restored by 4:30 p.m. today. The website says they were reported around 1:30 today and no updates show crew working on them. 

PG&E website shows outages affecting homes across almost the entire city and more than five thousand homes. Screenshot taken by Cecilia Gonzalez on Nov. 21. (Cecilia Gonzalez)

Heavy rain has been pouring down in the Pacific NorthWest for several days and is expected to continue for the next 48 hours, the National Weather Service says. It says the rain also poses a flood threat in these areas and several inches of rainfall is still possible. 

PG&E also provides a separate page on their website for outage safety where they advise customers to keep refrigerator and freezer doors closed to keep cold, keep a flashlight close and more. 

Cecilia Gonzalez can be reached at [email protected] 


