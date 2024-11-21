Pacific NorthWest storm causes power outages in Chico

Due to the continuing storm in Chico and surrounding areas, multiple power outages have been reported by the PG&E outage map.

The map shows 5,489 homes in Chico have been affected by outages. Outages are expected to be restored by 4:30 p.m. today. The website says they were reported around 1:30 today and no updates show crew working on them.

Heavy rain has been pouring down in the Pacific NorthWest for several days and is expected to continue for the next 48 hours, the National Weather Service says. It says the rain also poses a flood threat in these areas and several inches of rainfall is still possible.

PG&E also provides a separate page on their website for outage safety where they advise customers to keep refrigerator and freezer doors closed to keep cold, keep a flashlight close and more.

