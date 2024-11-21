Governor Gavin Newsom signs legislation to strengthen California gun laws

California Governor Gavin Newsom on Sept.24, 2024, signed 24 new bills to further California’s gun laws in an effort to prevent traumatic incidents of mass violence.

Of the gun control measures signed into law, these were included

“California won’t wait until the next school or mass shooting to act,” Newsom stated on his website.“With no action from Congress, our state is once again taking the lead by reinforcing our top-ranked gun laws.”

California’s history of gun violence prevention

California has led the way in enacting laws against gun violence. According to the article and a fact sheet with new findings from the California Department of Justice “ California gun safety laws save lives”. California is ranked first in gun safety and experienced a gun death rate 43% lower than the national average.

In states like Texas and Florida who are ranked 31st and 24th respectively in gun law strength had 1.5 times higher firearm mortality rates than California. By 2022, California had the 7th lowest gun death rate in the country.

