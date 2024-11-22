Chico Animal Shelter hosts open-adoption hours on Thursdays

Chico Animal Shelter has open-adoption hours every Thursday from 2-4 p.m. The public is welcome to come and interact with all the adoptable pets to try and find their match.

Animal Services Manager Gina Catallo-Kokoletsos said there are currently only six open dog kennels at the shelter.

“Our shelter is pretty consistently running close to capacity for dogs,” Catallo-Kokoletsos said. “When it’s stormy we often have more lost dogs come in, so it could fill up quickly.”

Cat capacity varies more throughout the year, being most full in the spring and summer months.

The Chico Animal Shelter has both dogs and cats for adoption. There are kennels for dogs and a cat room for cats.

Staff members will walk anyone interested through the kennels to see if a dog interests them. If there is one, they can take the dog outside to see if it’s a good fit. If they have another dog at home, a meet-up can be scheduled so the dogs can interact with one another.

The shelter also allows students to foster animals and volunteer as dog walkers. The time commitment for student volunteers is flexible.

“Volunteering is a great outlet for students who may miss their pets at home, or who are unable to have an animal due to their current living situation,” Catallo-Kokoletsos said.

Fill out a foster application here or sign up for dog-walking orientation here.

“When students adopt a pet, we recommend they consider how the added responsibility of pet ownership might affect the way they spend their free time,” Catallo-Kokoletsos said.

There are many benefits, but having a pet is a big financial commitment that can affect housing and vacation opportunities.

Catallo-Kokoletsos said it should not be a “spur of the moment” decision.

The shelter is located at 2579 Fair St. and is open everyday from noon to 6 p.m. Besides open-adoption hours on Thursdays, adoption is only available through appointment.

Fill out an adoption survey here.

Anthony Vasek can be reached at [email protected] and [email protected].