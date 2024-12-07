Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Categories:

Playstation 6 leak: New generation of features, release date rumors

Rumored features, release timelines, the future of console gaming are sparking speculation as the PlayStation 6 continues to generate excitement
Byline photo of Michael Arredondo
Michael Arredondo, Entertainment Reporter // December 7, 2024
New leaks hint at potential features and the anticipated release timeline for the PlayStation 6, Photo by JÉSHOOTS from Pexels.
New leaks hint at potential features and the anticipated release timeline for the PlayStation 6, Photo by JÉSHOOTS from Pexels.

On the heels of the Playstation 5 Pro, release date and hardware rumors have spread about Sony’s next console. While not officially named the console is being called the Playstation 6

The leak on Nov. 20 comes with details about Sony’s next generation of consoles and what hardware they will ship with. These leaks come from a reputable hardware leaker zhangzhonghao from Chinese forum Chiphell

Chiphell is a hub for tech enthusiasts, engineers and insiders which adds further credibility to leaks on this platform. Zhangzhongzhao is mentioned in various articles on this topic and has a track record of accurate leaks to back up their claims.   

After Intel failed to secure a contract to make processor chips for Sony, the leaker claimed that it will use Advanced Micro Devices’ next generation hardware. The hardware means improved graphics, faster frame rates and backwards compatibility for the console.

In a post from  Tom Henderson who was the first to reveal detailed tech specifications for the Playstation 5 Pro. Tom suggests that a handheld device is in development, and that Sony has been keeping their eye on the handheld console market.

Information on the upcoming PlayStation 6 has been leaked. Screenshot from X.

The improved features could potentially have enhanced immersion features like Expanded Virtual Reality for seamless experiences, also faster storage solutions for shorter load times and better performance.

Many news sites such as Gamingbible, GameRant and Lifewire are saying it has a potential release window of late 2026 at the earliest. 

There is still much we do not know about the console and its release schedule and as of now it is just rumors and speculation, leaving fans eagerly awaiting official announcements from Sony to confirm or debunk the circulating claims.

Michael Arrendondo can be reached at [email protected].

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Arts & Entertainment
Justin Topp enjoys working with the camera and is interested in cinematography. Photo courtesy of Justin Topp.
From dreams to reality: a student’s journey to the Cannes Film Festival
The cover of “Destiny Disrupted.”
‘Destiny Disrupted’: The story of Islam and world history
Growing exponentially from their first festival in 2023, the second ever BUFF comes back even larger and with more to offer. Graphic courtesy of the Butte Film Festival.
Butte Film Festival gears up to screen 56 student films and 7 Chico State films
Diana, played by Olivia Moffat, goes through multiple kinds of treatment for her mental illness throughout the show with various side effects. Photo taken by Matt Bates on Nov. 12.
Chico State’s ‘Next to Normal’: Poignant and powerful
Rachel Fictum performs an advanced jazz piece.
Chico State dance club to present entirely student-created showcase Saturday
Students get prepared with their harnesses and look at the different rock climbing courses to choose from the one they want to attempt to climb to reach the top. Photo credit: Olyvia Simpson
Climb your way to first at ‘The Ruckus’ climbing competition
About the Contributor
Michael Arredondo
Michael Arredondo, Entertainment Reporter
Michael Arredondo is second year transfer student and news major from Porterville. It is his first semester on The Orion. His focus within The Orion is entertainment news mainly. His interests include watching popular film, gym training and playing video games.