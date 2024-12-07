Playstation 6 leak: New generation of features, release date rumors

On the heels of the Playstation 5 Pro, release date and hardware rumors have spread about Sony’s next console. While not officially named the console is being called the Playstation 6.

The leak on Nov. 20 comes with details about Sony’s next generation of consoles and what hardware they will ship with. These leaks come from a reputable hardware leaker zhangzhonghao from Chinese forum Chiphell.

Chiphell is a hub for tech enthusiasts, engineers and insiders which adds further credibility to leaks on this platform. Zhangzhongzhao is mentioned in various articles on this topic and has a track record of accurate leaks to back up their claims.

After Intel failed to secure a contract to make processor chips for Sony, the leaker claimed that it will use Advanced Micro Devices’ next generation hardware. The hardware means improved graphics, faster frame rates and backwards compatibility for the console.

In a post from Tom Henderson who was the first to reveal detailed tech specifications for the Playstation 5 Pro. Tom suggests that a handheld device is in development, and that Sony has been keeping their eye on the handheld console market.

The improved features could potentially have enhanced immersion features like Expanded Virtual Reality for seamless experiences, also faster storage solutions for shorter load times and better performance.

Many news sites such as Gamingbible, GameRant and Lifewire are saying it has a potential release window of late 2026 at the earliest.

There is still much we do not know about the console and its release schedule and as of now it is just rumors and speculation, leaving fans eagerly awaiting official announcements from Sony to confirm or debunk the circulating claims.

