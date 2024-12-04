Chico State's independent student newspaper

Election results are certified in Butte County as California Senators are sworn in

Byline photo of Jessica Miller
Jessica Miller, News Editor // December 4, 2024
Butte County voting results are in and State results are expected to be certified Dec. 13. Photo from Pixabay.

County election results were certified by Butte County Clerk Recorder Keaton Denlay on Dec. 3. California counties have until Dec. 5 to file election results so that the California Secretary of State can certify the entire election on Dec. 13. 

Here are the Butte County election results:

Chico City Council District 1- Mike O’Brien

Mike O’Brien – 3,939

Mike Johnson – 3,278

Chico City Council District 3- Dale Bennett

Dale Bennett – 3,458

Monica M. McDaniel – 3,365

Chico City Council District 5- Katie Hawley

Katie Hawley – 2,257

Melissa Lopez-Mora- 1,109

Chico City Council District 7- Bryce Goldstein

Bryce Goldstein – 3,359

Deepika Tandon – 2,378

Chico Unified School District TA 2 Board Member- Gayle M. Olsen 

Gayle M Olsen – 6,147

James Bishop – 4, 310

Chico Unified School District TA 3 Board Member- Teisha Hase

Teisha Hase – 5,006

Michele Cooper – 2,211

Measure C- Passed

Yes – 32,951

No – 18,847

Measure H- Passed

Yes – 60,984

No -29,097

While the results will not be certified until Dec. 13, here are the current state election and proposition numbers:

U.S. Representative 1st Congressional District

Doug LaMalfa (R) – 208,584

Rose Penelope Yee (D) -110,635

U.S. Senate

Adam Schiff (D)- 9,036,251

Steve Garvey (R)-6,312,585

State Senate 1st District

Megan Dahle -274,833

David Fennell -88,313

State Assembly 1st Assembly District

Heather Hadwick– 125,380

Tenessa Audette- 84,163

State Assembly 3rd Assembly District

James Gallagher – 131,578

Aaron Draper -66,962

Chico City council members will be sworn in during the city council meeting Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Although the votes are not officially certified, Senator Megan Dahle and Assemblyman James Gallagher were sworn in during a special legislative session on Monday. 

“Representing our rural communities in Sacramento is an honor, and I’m committed to standing up for the issues that matter most for the North State and California,” said Senator Dahle in a post on social media following the session. She encourages citizens to contact her office for support from Sacramento. 

Assemblyman Gallagher published a press release on Tuesday to announce his re-election as Assembly Republican Leader. This year he and other members of the caucus plan on continuing to advocate for safety and financial sustainability, said Gallagher. 

The California Senate Democrats welcomed nine new senators, five of which are women. 

This is the first time in California history that 50% of the State Senators are women, as well as the first time that women are the majority of the Senate Republican Caucus

Jessica Miller can be reached at [email protected].

About the Contributor
Jessica Miller
Jessica Miller, News Editor
Jessica Miller is a fourth-year English studies major at Chico State with a minor in linguistics and Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages. This will be her second semester with The Orion and her first semester as the news editor. She previously worked as the food editor and loved getting to know the small businesses in downtown. After graduation, she plans to pursue a single-subject teaching credential in English and begin teaching at the high school level in California. She loves to write, read and work at the Student Learning Center on campus as a Lead Writing Mentor for the Writing Center..