Election results are certified in Butte County as California Senators are sworn in

County election results were certified by Butte County Clerk Recorder Keaton Denlay on Dec. 3. California counties have until Dec. 5 to file election results so that the California Secretary of State can certify the entire election on Dec. 13.
Here are the Butte County election results:
Chico City Council District 1- Mike O’Brien
Mike O’Brien – 3,939
Mike Johnson – 3,278
Chico City Council District 3- Dale Bennett
Dale Bennett – 3,458
Monica M. McDaniel – 3,365
Chico City Council District 5- Katie Hawley
Katie Hawley – 2,257
Melissa Lopez-Mora- 1,109
Chico City Council District 7- Bryce Goldstein
Bryce Goldstein – 3,359
Deepika Tandon – 2,378
Chico Unified School District TA 2 Board Member- Gayle M. Olsen
Gayle M Olsen – 6,147
James Bishop – 4, 310
Chico Unified School District TA 3 Board Member- Teisha Hase
Teisha Hase – 5,006
Michele Cooper – 2,211
Measure C- Passed
Yes – 32,951
No – 18,847
Measure H- Passed
Yes – 60,984
No -29,097
While the results will not be certified until Dec. 13, here are the current state election and proposition numbers:
U.S. Representative 1st Congressional District
Doug LaMalfa (R) – 208,584
Rose Penelope Yee (D) -110,635
U.S. Senate
Adam Schiff (D)- 9,036,251
Steve Garvey (R)-6,312,585
State Senate 1st District
Megan Dahle -274,833
David Fennell -88,313
State Assembly 1st Assembly District
Heather Hadwick– 125,380
Tenessa Audette- 84,163
State Assembly 3rd Assembly District
James Gallagher – 131,578
Aaron Draper -66,962
Chico City council members will be sworn in during the city council meeting Wednesday at 6 p.m.
Although the votes are not officially certified, Senator Megan Dahle and Assemblyman James Gallagher were sworn in during a special legislative session on Monday.
“Representing our rural communities in Sacramento is an honor, and I’m committed to standing up for the issues that matter most for the North State and California,” said Senator Dahle in a post on social media following the session. She encourages citizens to contact her office for support from Sacramento.
Assemblyman Gallagher published a press release on Tuesday to announce his re-election as Assembly Republican Leader. This year he and other members of the caucus plan on continuing to advocate for safety and financial sustainability, said Gallagher.
The California Senate Democrats welcomed nine new senators, five of which are women.
This is the first time in California history that 50% of the State Senators are women, as well as the first time that women are the majority of the Senate Republican Caucus.
Jessica Miller can be reached at [email protected].