Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Categories:

CSU Employees Union delivers 26-foot long petition to 17 campuses

Byline photo of Beatrice Williams
Beatrice Williams, News Reporter // December 6, 2024
CSUEU delivered a petition to CSU campuses signed by union members. Photo taken by Kimberly Morales

The California State University Employees Union, CSUEU, delivered a 26-foot-long petition signed by over 4,000 union members to 17 CSU campuses on Nov. 19, just before fall break. The union is calling for campus presidents to improve their student workforce by giving them fair contract negotiations. 

“We are letting campus presidents know that the top leaders of the CSU system are failing its student workforce by not delivering a fair contract,” the Student Workers Union Instagram said. “We want a contract, and we want it now.”

The union represents over 35,000 student workers and career staff, some of whom worked to deliver petitions to campus presidents, according to their website. 

Employee protected by the union include those working in academic and operational roles on CSU campuses. The union’s website states, this includes roles in information technology, healthcare, clerical, administrative and academic support, campus operations, grounds and custodial.

The union has been pushing for policies they said will “lift up workers and working families.” These include living wages, affordable housing, health care and retirement benefits. 

The union visited the following CSU campuses: 

In February, the union ​​made history when it secured a victory in an election to form the largest undergrad student worker union in the country. 

“We know this to be true: Union jobs are better jobs,” the Student Workers Union said. “And we will not let corporations and billionaires weaken workers’ right to organize or form a union.”

Bea Williams can be reached at [email protected].

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in News
All California State Universities have an updated Time Place Manner Policy. Chico State’s has been in effect all of fall semester. Photo taken by Bea Williams on Oct. 28.
CSU’s Time, Place and Manner Policy: What does it look like now?
Glenn Litton now identified as the shooter who targeted Feather River Adventist School on Dec. 4. Courtesy: Butte County Sheriff's Office
Palermo shooting suspect identified, 2 kindergarteners remain in critical condition
Screenshot from US Geological Survey interactive map
Earthquake felt throughout Northern California
A shooting in an elementary school just outside Oroville left two students in critical condition and the suspected shooter dead. Photo from Pixabay.
2 kindergarteners in critical condition after Palermo school shooting Wednesday
Butte County voting results are in and State results are expected to be certified Dec. 13. Photo from Pixabay.
Election results are certified in Butte County as California Senators are sworn in
Meriam Library has technology available for students and staff to rent. Photo taken by Julian Mendoza.
What tech can students check out from the Meriam Library?
About the Contributor
Beatrice Williams
Beatrice Williams, News Reporter
Bea Williams is a third-year student majoring in journalism with a minor in Spanish. This will be her first semester at The Orion, though she has previously contributed to the paper. She loves storytelling and is excited to join The Orion to report on local events. In her free time, she enjoys reading, traveling, attending concerts, and exploring new restaurants and coffee shops.