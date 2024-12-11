Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Categories:

Back-to-back wins elevate women’s basketball to 3-0 in conference play

Chico State’s start to the season is their best since the 2018-19 season, going 7-1 and undefeated in conference play.
Byline photo of Trevor Lee
Trevor Lee, Sports Reporter // December 11, 2024
Aaron Draper
Senior forward Meadow Aragon attempts a contested lay-up in a game against Menlo College on Nov. 14. Photo taken by Aaron Draper.

The Chico State women’s basketball team reached the century mark for the first time in 18 years in their dominant victory Thursday against Cal State East Bay 100-49. Every player for the Wildcats scored at least one basket in the conference home opener.

Senior forward Meadow Aragon led the way for the Wildcats with 18 points and eight rebounds while senior forward Mackenzie Laporte added 13 points.

The Wildcat bench played strong offensively, combining for 56 points. Junior guard Kaylie Edge reached a career high with 14 points along with five rebounds. Junior guard Jiana Creswell and freshman guard Kamil Reid each had a dozen points and sophomore guard Kaila Woo added 11. Senior forward Ashleigh Barr had a seven-point, five-rebound night to complete the reserves’ strong performance.

 The Wildcat defense was smothering, holding East Bay to 30.5% from the field and forcing 26 turnovers.

Chico State led the entire game, jumping out to a 21-10 lead at the end of the first quarter. The Wildcats had a 40-14 lead at halftime and would continue to control the game in the second half on their way to a conference home opener win.

The Wildcats continued to defend their home court on Saturday after a strong second half surge that would help them defeat San Francisco State 84-70.

Laporte recorded career highs with 24 points and six assists while shooting 9-for-15 from the field and 5-for-5 on the free throw line. Senior guard Jordan Allred scored 15 points and Aragon added 10 points.

The Wildcats took a 42-34 lead at halftime and did not look back. Chico State then dominated the third quarter, outscoring the Gators 21-1 to take a 28-point lead, the largest gap in the game.

The Gators rallied in the fourth quarter to cut the deficit to nine points with 6:17 left in the game. Laporte and senior guard Ciarah Michalik combined for 13 of the 15 points the Wildcats scored in the remainder of the game to help secure the win.

Chico State’s start to the season is their best since the 2018-19 season, going 7-1 and undefeated in conference play.

Chico State’s next game will be on Saturday, Dec. 14 when they take on Cal Poly Humboldt at 1 p.m. in Acker Gym. To keep up with live stats, click here or watch live here.

Trevor Lee can be reached at [email protected].

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Sports
Junior guard Miles Daniels blocks opposing players from San Francisco State while trying to advance the offense Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, at Chico State.
Wildcats men’s basketball remains undefeated at home in win over Gators
Junior Iresh Molina maintains a steady pace during the 6k race course at the NCAA Division II Championship Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024 in Sacramento.
Molina twins lead the way in wet conditions as Wildcats take 15th at nationals
Sophomore Mario Gianni crosses the finish line and finishes with a 28th place, securing his first All-American title at the NCAA Division II Championships in Sacramento Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024.
Wildcats men’s cross country take home sixth place at NCAA Championships
Chico State’s Jojo Murphy going around the Sharks defender with a right-handed layup on the left side of the basket in the first half against the Hawaii Pacific University Sharks on Nov. 17. Photo taken by Aaron Draper.
Wildcats men’s basketball escape with the win in home opener
Senior forward Makenzi Laprorte drives baseline against her defender in a game against Sonoma State on Jan. 27. Photo taken by Aaron Draper.
Women’s basketball continues undefeated start in home opener
East Bay midfielder Drew Gibbons loses his balance while attempting to intercept Sylas Sells’ control of the ball during the first half of the game at Chico State Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024.
Pioneers upset Wildcats in CCAA Tournament home opener
About the Contributor
Trevor Lee
Trevor Lee, Sports Reporter
Trevor Lee is a fourth-year journalism major with a minor in broadcasting. This is his first semester reporting for the Orion, covering sports. He is from Santa Rosa, a city 45-minutes north of San Francisco. He is excited to improve his writing and photography skills and has goals to work in sports journalism post-graduation. In his free time he enjoys playing golf, going to the gym, and spending time with family and friends.