Downtown Chico spotlight: Hispanic-owned restaurants

Chico has a vibrant, varied and delicious Hispanic food scene, and Downtown Chico specifically is an easy place to get to from campus.

These restaurants have a lot of standout dishes and good deals, and have different strengths.

Aca Taco

A Chico staple since its opening in 1991, Aca Taco has two restaurants in Chico — one in downtown at 133 Broadway St,, and one at 100 W. Sacramento Ave. The Broadway Street restaurant is cash only, though it has an ATM — unless ordering online.

Menu spotlight: Mas amor has different kind of nachos for a good price. Regular nachos are only $5.70. Vegetarian nachos which have chips, nacho cheese, beans, salsa, guacamole, and sour cream and are 9.90. The aca taco nachos are this with meat over beans and are $12.65.

Tres Hombres

Tres Hombres is a more traditional American restaurant with lots of seating and a full bar. Located at 100 Broadway St. the restaurant’s location and setting is great for a large group of people.

Menu spotlight: The Quesabirria are only $16.50, and some hispanic restaurants do not have these.

La Perla Taqueria

La Perla Taqueria can be found at 450 Broadway St., across the street from Jack in The Box. The restaurant features a salsa bar and various vegetarian options on its menu.

Menu spotlight: $13.25 fajitas are a great deal and come with a lot of food.

La Cocina Económica

La Cocina Económica prides itself on affordable prices, with many menu options below $15. The restaurant, which is a bit further of a walk than other downtown restaurants, is located at 905 Wall St., across the street from Dutch Bros.

Menu spotlight: This restaurant features wet burritos at a great price. You can either get fried or just a normal wet burrito.

Amigos de Acapulco

Amigos de Acapulco is another restaurant that is somewhat further downtown located at 820 Oroville Ave. Opened in 2004, the restaurant’s menu features traditional Mexican options as well as seafood, salad and breakfast food.

Menu spotlight: A cheap combo plate is probably the cheapest way to get a lot of food, and there are many options.

Mas Amor

Mas Amor is one of the newer additions to Downtown Chico. Located at 300 Broadway St., the restaurant is a family-owned business, operated by the Hernandez family.

Menu spotlight: The regular taco comes with more food than you may think, and you have multiple options of meat for only three dollars.

These are just some of the options that are close to campus and featured on Downtown Chico’s website.

Dominic Curcuro can be reached at [email protected].