Introducing The Orion’s spring 2025 editorial board

We are super excited to announce The Orion’s spring editorial board. To get to know them, read their profiles here.

Ellie Marty, Editor-in-Chief:

Hi! My name is Ellie Marty and I will be The Orion’s editor-in-chief for the spring 2025 semester. I am a fourth-year journalism major with a minor in women’s studies, and I’ll be graduating from Chico State in May. The journalism department has operated as my second family for going on four years, and I feel honored to be trusted with one of its children. I’m eager and hopeful to add to the longstanding success of this student-ran publication alongside the rest of the editorial board!

Megan Gauer, Managing Editor:

Hi! My name is Megan Gauer and I’ll be serving as this semester’s managing editor. This is my fourth semester on staff. I’m a fourth-year journalism major with a minor in social media production and analysis. I’m so excited to continue serving on the editorial board for this wonderful student-ran organization and am excited to spend my last semester at Chico State with The Orion. I’m passionate about student journalism and can’t wait to see what this semester has in store.

Milca Elvira Chacon, News Editor:

Hey everyone, my name is Milca! I’ve been a reporter for The Orion for three semesters now and I’m excited to be the news editor this Spring. I’m looking forward to working with other reporters and making news accessible to our community in different ways. I’m also passionate about visual storytelling, so I plan on using my photography skills to capture dynamic and important moments on and off campus.

Nathan Chiochios, Sports Editor:

Hi, my name is Nathan, I’m a senior and this is my fourth semester on The Orion. This will be my third semester as sports editor, and I’m excited to continue covering Chico State sports!

Callum Standish, Opinion Editor:

Hello! My name is Callum. This is my fourth semester on The Orion and my senior year at Chico State. I’m looking forward to another semester as the opinion editor. I hope to push the paper forward and preserve the vital art of local journalism through passionate and authentic writing. I’m excited to make The Orion a pillar of the community for another 50 years.

Chris Hutton, Entertainment/Features Editor:

My name is Chris Hutton and this will be my second semester on The Orion. After an incredible semester of covering the great things going on in Chico, I am excited to return as entertainment and features editor in spring. When I am not writing, I enjoy rock climbing and coffee.

Jenna McMahon, Copy Editor:

Hi my name is Jenna McMahon and I am going to be the copy editor this semester. This will be my last semester here, but it will be the best, especially on The Orion! I will be graduating in the spring and am sad to be leaving, but looking forward to the big things to come.

Sean Shanks, Web Editor:

I’m a junior. This will be my second semester with The Orion. I figure that if we are spending all this time working on stories, we might as well make the presentation as beautiful as possible. I’m studying journalism because people’s stories can be compelling, and accountability is awesome. I’m also interested in photography and everything that images can convey.

Nadia Hill, Multimedia Editor:

Hi! I’m Nadia, I’m a junior, and I’ll be the multimedia editor for The Orion this semester. I’m so excited to be in this role for the 50th anniversary of The Orion! I’m excited to keep trying to create interesting visuals to accompany the awesome stories our reporters produce. If you are an artist of any kind and want to have your work featured, don’t hesitate to get in touch!