Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Categories:

Introducing The Orion’s spring 2025 editorial board

The Orion // December 17, 2024
Photos of spring’s editorial board. Top row (left to right): Ellie Marty, Megan Gauer and Milca Elvira Chacon. Middle row (left to right): Nathan Chiochios, Callum Standish and Chris Hutton. Bottom row (left to right) Jenna McMahon, Sean Shanks and Nadia Hill.

We are super excited to announce The Orion’s spring editorial board. To get to know them, read their profiles here.

Ellie Marty, Editor-in-Chief: 

Hi! My name is Ellie Marty and I will be The Orion’s editor-in-chief for the spring 2025 semester. I am a fourth-year journalism major with a minor in women’s studies, and I’ll be graduating from Chico State in May. The journalism department has operated as my second family for going on four years, and I feel honored to be trusted with one of its children. I’m eager and hopeful to add to the longstanding success of this student-ran publication alongside the rest of the editorial board!

Megan Gauer, Managing Editor:

Hi! My name is Megan Gauer and I’ll be serving as this semester’s managing editor. This is my fourth semester on staff. I’m a fourth-year journalism major with a minor in social media production and analysis. I’m so excited to continue serving on the editorial board for this wonderful student-ran organization and am excited to spend my last semester at Chico State with The Orion. I’m passionate about student journalism and can’t wait to see what this semester has in store.

Milca Elvira Chacon, News Editor:

Hey everyone, my name is Milca! I’ve been a reporter for The Orion for three semesters now and I’m excited to be the news editor this Spring. I’m looking forward to working with other reporters and making news accessible to our community in different ways. I’m also passionate about visual storytelling, so I plan on using my photography skills to capture dynamic and important moments on and off campus.

Nathan Chiochios, Sports Editor: 

Hi, my name is Nathan, I’m a senior and this is my fourth semester on The Orion. This will be my third semester as sports editor, and I’m excited to continue covering Chico State sports! 

Callum Standish, Opinion Editor: 

Hello! My name is Callum. This is my fourth semester on The Orion and my senior year at Chico State. I’m looking forward to another semester as the opinion editor. I hope to push the paper forward and preserve the vital art of local journalism through passionate and authentic writing. I’m excited to make The Orion a pillar of the community for another 50 years.

Chris Hutton, Entertainment/Features Editor: 

My name is Chris Hutton and this will be my second semester on The Orion. After an incredible semester of covering the great things going on in Chico, I am excited to return as entertainment and features editor in spring. When I am not writing, I enjoy rock climbing and coffee.

Jenna McMahon, Copy Editor:

Hi my name is Jenna McMahon and I am going to be the copy editor this semester. This will be my last semester here, but it will be the best, especially on The Orion! I will be graduating in the spring and am sad to be leaving, but looking forward to the big things to come.

Sean Shanks, Web Editor:

I’m a junior. This will be my second semester with The Orion. I figure that if we are spending all this time working on stories, we might as well make the presentation as beautiful as possible. I’m studying journalism because people’s stories can be compelling, and accountability is awesome. I’m also interested in photography and everything that images can convey.

Nadia Hill, Multimedia Editor: 

Hi! I’m Nadia, I’m a junior, and I’ll be the multimedia editor for The Orion this semester. I’m so excited to be in this role for the 50th anniversary of The Orion!  I’m excited to keep trying to create interesting visuals to accompany the awesome stories our reporters produce. If you are an artist of any kind and want to have your work featured, don’t hesitate to get in touch! 

 

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Features
The location next to the creek and the park makes for wonderful views from the building. The nearby Bidwell Bowl is undergoing renovation as part of the project. Photo taken by Sean Shanks on Dec. 9.
Behavioral and Social Sciences Building Nears Completion
Justin Topp enjoys working with the camera and is interested in cinematography. Photo courtesy of Justin Topp.
From dreams to reality: a student’s journey to the Cannes Film Festival
All sizes of the Ozzi reusable boxes and cups on the desk of Thomas Rider’s office in the BMU. Photo taken by Sophia MacKinnon on Oct. 10.
Are Ozzi boxes reducing waste on campus?
The Camp Fire burned almost everything in it's path, yet some household items like this baby head doll survived the flames.
Hell on Earth: Remembering the Camp Fire
The mural on the side of Paradise Art Center depicts Paradise’s landscape before the Camp Fire. The empty space symbolizes the community’s efforts to work toward revitalization. Photo taken by Lexi Lynn on Nov. 5.
Remembering the Camp Fire: Paradise returns stronger
The average Orionite desk shows the evidence of their passion and dedication to their work. Graphic created by Jessica Miller on Oct. 30.
Join The Orion: Your voice matters