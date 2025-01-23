Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
The Orion
The Orion
Chico Zine Fest 2025: A mecca for creatives

Artists will showcase original booklets at the 2025 Chico Zine Fest Saturday
Byline photo of Chris Hutton
Byline photo of Lexi Lynn
Chris Hutton and Lexi Lynn // January 23, 2025
The 2025 Chico Zine Fair will take place at Second Cousin Gallery’s new location downtown, which hasn’t officially opened. Photo taken by Chris Hutton.

For fans of handmade artwork and supporting emerging artists, the 2025 Chico Zine Fair is an event that can’t be flipped past.  

Zines, pronounced “zeens,” are printed booklets featuring drawings, writing, photography and everything in between. The works are usually self-published, made in small quantities and focus on a niche subject.

All ages are welcome to attend the free event that will be held from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. at Second Cousin Gallery

The artists behind the zines will showcase their work at tables around the venue. Some artists have previous experience making zines, and others are first-time creators. 

The fair will also be hosting a variety of free workshops on various topics such as cartooning, wellness and immigration rights. 

Hosted by Marin Hambley and Mattie Hinkley, the 2025 Chico Zine Fair will be the second zine fair held in Chico. The first was organized by Kristy Moreno in 2019 at the Blackbird

Vegan food options will be available at the zine fair, including Pizza Riot, Adrianna’s Bakery and Lovebird Coffee.

“We’re so grateful for the community support we’ve received so far online and during our workshops and community work days, it makes us very excited to see the crowd on Saturday,” Hinkley said. “We hope this is the beginning of a long and thriving Zine Fair tradition in Chico.” 

More information on the event can be found on Second Cousin Gallery’s Instagram or their website

Christopher Hutton and Lexi Lynn can be reached at [email protected].

Chris Hutton
Chris Hutton is a junior majoring in journalism at Chico State. He enjoys learning about new topics and his hobbies include rock climbing, skateboarding and writing.
Lexi Lynn
Lexi Lynn is a third-year journalism major from Redding. This is her first semester on The Orion, and she’s excited to get involved with the Chico community. In her free time, she loves backpacking, reading and attending live music events.