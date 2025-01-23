Chico State's independent student newspaper

Wildcats and Toros set to face off in a battle of the unbeaten


Byline photo of Lukas Mann
Lukas Mann, Reporter // January 23, 2025
Javier Hernandez
The Wildcats logo displayed at Acker Gym.

The Chico State Wildcats men’s basketball team will take on the Cal State Dominguez Hills Toros Thursday evening to determine who will be the last undefeated team in the California Collegiate Athletic Association

The Wildcats enter Thursday’s contest on a 13-game win streak, the longest win streak in the program’s history since joining the NCAA. Chico State also earned their first national ranking of the season, coming in at No. 17 by the National Association of Basketball Coaches

Cal State Dominguez Hills are currently on an impressive win streak of their own, reigning victorious in their last 11 matches. The Toros are currently on the cusp of cracking the top 25, receiving the most votes of any team that’s not nationally ranked.  

Thursday night’s matchup will also feature the conference’s top two scorers. Chico State junior guard Jojo Murphy averages 20.7 points per game, while the Toro’s junior guard Jeremy Dent-Smith is behind him with 18.8 ppg. 

The Wildcats hope to get the Acker Gymnasium rocking as game time is set for 7:30 p.m. Home games are free to attend for students who present their student ID or Canvas home page. 

For information about all Chico State athletics or to keep up with the game live, visit the Wildcat home page, or watch through FloSports.

Lukas Mann can be reached at [email protected].

