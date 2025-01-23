The Ranch Hand food truck rolls into campus

This semester welcomes a new food truck on campus, The Ranch Hand, a family-run business offering grass-fed beef. It will be located outside Tehama Hall every Tuesday and Wednesday from 10:30 a.m.-7 p.m.

On the opening day, students flocked around Bradley and Son Grass Fed Beef’s food truck, The Ranch Hand, with various options for burgers and sides such as fries. Students can pay with card, cash or use their Flex Cash.

Three student specials along with their typical menu are showcased in front of the truck:

$13 Smash Burger with small fries containing beef patty, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and rancher’s sauce.

$13 Buffalo Girl containing a chicken patty, hand-tossed in buffalo sauce on a brioche bun with pepper jack cheese, lettuce, pickle and ranch sauce.

#12 Grilled Cheese with small fries.

Francis Bradley, a dairy farmer turned beef farmer, founded Bradley and Son Grass Fed Beef in 1940.

Bradley’s three sons continued their father’s legacy and have expanded their business to markets and grocers across Northern California. The Ranch Hand can be found at various locations around Chico, such as Secret Trail Brewing. They offer DoorDash services to people craving a black angus beef burger on days the truck isn’t on campus.

The farm utilizes a technique known as seasonal grazing in which the cattle are moved from the Sierras to Butte County in winter to escape the cold. All the cattle are grass fed and non-GMO, according to the website.

Chris Hutton can be reached at [email protected] or [email protected].