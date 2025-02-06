Protest at Chico State advocates for immigrant rights

For Chico State senior Yamileth Lomeli, ever-changing immigration policies are crucial issues to her and her family. As a daughter of immigrant parents, her voice and her act of protest was a way she felt she could give back to the community.

“They came here to find a better life for me, and I’m here because of them, to be the voice for them when they can’t have a voice,” Lomeli said.

Protestors gathered on Wednesday calling for action against ongoing deportation and immigration arrests in the country.

Chico State’s Gender and Sexuality Equity Coalition hosted a peaceful protest and march on campus and in the downtown area to stand in solidarity with immigrants.

As a hispanic-serving institution with a hispanic student population of over 35%, Lomeli said she hopes the university will be in support of the hispanic community.

The march began at 12 p.m. at the WREC parking lot and continued for three hours, making its way through campus and the Downtown Chico area. The streets were filled with people showing their support for immigrant rights and calling for justice and equality.

This followed Monday’s immigration reform protest that also began on campus and then moved along Downtown Plaza.

Chico State junior Perla Herrera attended Monday’s protest and described it as an emotional event. Herrera, having undocumented family members herself, said she is hurting for those who are separated from their families but happy to see communities coming together to bring awareness.

“I’m proud of where I come from. I’m proud of everything I’m achieving,” Herrera said. “I’m first generation, so being able to be a part of it is really warming to my heart and I hope something does change.”

The protest, organized through a flier posted on GSEC’s Instagram on Tuesday, outlined the details of the event and encouraged participation.

“Your voice matters–let’s stand together for justice and dignity,” the caption of the post read, which also advised undocumented individuals not to attend for safety reasons.

Milpa, a Chico community member who chose not to share her last name, was also one of many attendees.

“I am an immigrant, living the American dream. Or so I thought,” she said.

Her statement resonated with the theme of the protest, reflecting the uncertainty and challenges many immigrants face today. Participants chanted slogans such as: “No hate, no Trump, no KKK, no fascist USA,” “Stand loud, stand clear, immigrants are welcome here,” “Down, down with deportation, up, up with liberation” and “What do we want? Freedom! When do we want it? Now!”

Students weren’t the only ones in attendance. Lecturer of the languages and cultures department Jeanie Toscano said she was a part of the protest to show solidarity while standing behind immigrant rights, students, her family and the history of the hispanic community in the U.S.

In addition, Toscano wanted others to recognize the impact of immigrant labor in the U.S. According to 2023 U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, around 29.1 million foreign-born and undocumented workers make a part of the U.S. labor force.

“I’m hoping students can really recognize the power of their voice and of the collective,” Toscano said. “We are only beginning a period in our history that we don’t know where it’s going to lead and it’s going to be really important for us to continue to build these collective spaces.”

As the marchers moved through the streets, a number of passing cars honked their horns in solidarity. However, there were opposing voices as well, with one bystander repeatedly shouting “America first” and wagging his finger in disagreement with the protest.

Despite the opposition, the event remained peaceful, with protesters reaffirming their commitment to fighting for immigrant rights.

Though others didn’t participate in the protest, they expressed their support and admiration for those who did. Fourth year student Lexi Jenkins reflected on previous protests that have occurred on campus and emphasized the power student voices hold.

“I think that students taking charge is a really important thing, because I don’t think the adults in our lives are taking charge the way we want,” Jenkins said. “So we have to do that ourselves.”

Jenkins also empathized with those who have been directly affected by deportations.

“I think that the people who are here deserve to be here,” Jenkins said. “They have built their entire lives here, and to take that away from them is immoral and unjust.”

Ellie Marty and Milca Elvira Chacon can be reached at [email protected]