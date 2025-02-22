Homeland Security to attend career fair

The Homeland Security Investigations, San Francisco / NorCal have registered to attend the Career Center’s upcoming Business Career Fair on Feb. 26. The HSI is an agency within ICE.

Since Chico State is federally funded, the university is required to allow military-affiliated divisions and departments to attend the career fair.

This comes off the heels of multiple protests against ICE and for the promotion of immigrant rights in Chico. Last year, the U.S border control decided not to attend a career fair in March after a conversation with Chico State staff.

In an email issued to students, Chico State officials assured that the HSI representatives attending the event are only there for recruiting and discussing career opportunities. They will not be there in any enforcement capacity.

The Dream Center will be open and available for students to visit to receive services. Staff will provide a supportive space for any student in need.

The Career Center has been in contact with the HSI recruiters to create a safe environment for students.

“We talked about the concerns that some of the campus community may have about their presence and the recruiter said he completely understood and said he was going to be there to serve as a resource to talk to students,” said Megan Odom, director of the Career Center and Student Employment.

In regards to any backlash, Chico State affirms their support for students and their right to free speech but wants them to know the policies.

“I will note they do need to do it within our free speech guidelines, which we call time, place and manner, short version of that is outside is basically a free speech zone.” said Andrew Staples, public relations manager at Chico State.

Free speech facilitators will be there to assist and make sure everyone understands these guidelines and policies.

A walkout and protest on Monday has been planned by Chico Students For Justice In Palestine in response to HSI’s attendance

The Career Center is collaborating with the Dream Center in order to reassure students who have concerns about the event.

The Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights (CHIRLA) will offer a “Know Your Rights” workshop on Tuesday, February 25, 2025, from 3 – 3:45 p.m. via Zoom (Meeting ID: 825 4771 7390, Passcode: 305314).

Drop-in counseling services will be available throughout the career fair hours at the Dream Center.

A list of participating employers and their contact information will be provided to students who may prefer not to attend the career fair.

For more information about the career fair or the participating employers, please visit the Career Center website.

Riley Rochlitz can be reached at [email protected]





