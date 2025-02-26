Advertisement
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Advertisement
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Categories:

AS committee to vote Friday on resolution renouncing CSU free speech policy

The 12-member committee meets biweekly on Fridays at noon
Byline photo of Sean Shanks
Byline photo of C. Nicholas Kepler
Sean Shanks and C. Nicholas Kepler // February 26, 2025
Keyla De Los Santos
Several groups throughout the CSU system have already taken steps to disavow the updated TPM policy.

The Government Affairs Committee will consider the resolution to renounce both the manner of implementation and the substance of the systemwide Time, Place and Manner policy.

The resolution was proposed to the committee by Associated Students representative Adin White. The document asserts that the CSU system implemented the policy “without adequate consultation with key stakeholders,” and that it has the “potential to disproportionately restrict constitutionally protected free speech and expression.”

The GAC meetings include a public opinion portion near the beginning when members of the public may address the committee regarding any items listed on their agenda. They meet in the Bell Memorial Union, room 205.

The resolution was drafted and provided to The Orion by AS representative Adin White. It will go to vote at the Government Affairs Committee meeting on Friday.

“Shared governance is not only foundational to the mission of the CSU … when we’re talking about policies that dictate where, when and how freedom of expression can be exercised on campus, that should be doubly true,” White said.

If passed by GAC, the resolution would then be voted on by the AS Board of Directors. If approved, the resolution would then be shared formally with all stakeholders in the CSU system.

The interim systemwide TPM policy went into effect at the beginning of the fall 2024 semester. TPM policies existed on campuses before this change, but the new policy sets a systemwide standard.

The new policy was created by the CSU Chancellor’s Office. The Chancellor’s Office was tasked with creating a new systemwide policy based on a California State Legislature budget bill (SB 108).

Chapter 35, Section 219, Provision 34 of the bill required each campus to enact the policy, among other requirements, by Oct. 1, 2024 to ensure the release of $25 million of the funds appropriated for support of the University of California system.

Chico State’s government affairs committee would not be the first group in the CSU system to formally censure the systemwide policy.

In October 2024, the Academic Senate of the CSU system released a resolution that calls on the Chancellor to appoint a committee representative of all member groups within the CSU system to “co-author a new, viable TPM ‘framework’, as instructed by law, that will keep our universities safe without violating the rights and freedoms of faculty, staff, and students.”

The California Faculty Association has already filed an unfair practice charge against the Trustees of CSU and the CSU employee union has filed a cease-and-desist order alleging a violation of  the Higher Education Employer-Employee Relations Act.

According to the CFA, “administrators are reacting to public demonstrations on CSU campuses in the last year, and they seem poised to go further than ever in limiting freedom of speech and expression.”

Christian Kepler and Sean Shanks can be reached at [email protected].

View Story Comments
Print this Story
About the Contributors
Sean Shanks
Sean Shanks, Web Editor
Sean Shanks is in his second semester on The Orion. He is studying journalism because people’s stories are beautiful and accountability is awesome.
C. Nicholas Kepler
C. Nicholas Kepler, Opinion Reporter

C. Nicholas Kepler works as a Solar Broker, raising his beloved 3-year-old son, as a full-time student in the College of Psychology at California State University, Chico. Kepler is an owner and founder of Late Bloomr Vintage Boutique located at 363 East Sixth St., in Downtown Chico and holds degrees in behavioral eealth and psychology.  At a young age, he fell in love with the idea of being a reporter.

Keyla De Los Santos