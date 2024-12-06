CSU’s Time, Place and Manner Policy: What does it look like now?

California State University implemented a systemwide Interim Systemwide Time, Place and Manner Policy that has been in effect for the fall 2024 semester.

The policy states, “All members of the university community and the public are free to lawfully exercise their right to freedom of expression on university property within the rules and regulations established by this policy.”

University Diversity Officer Joseph Morales previously said the goal of the policy is to ensure students can express their First Amendment rights while not disrupting the order of campus.

The policy was originally signed by the Chancellor’s office in mid August. It was last reviewed and implemented on Nov. 20.

“Each CSU was invited to have an addendum as part of the systemwide Time, Place and Manner Policy and in that addendum we are asked, allowed, able to spell out things that are specific to Chico State,” Chico State President Steve Perez said.

After receiving feedback from the campus community at a forum on Oct. 9 the university made “minor adjustments” to its campus-specific addendum, Manager of public relations Andrew Staples said.

The policy doesn’t yet apply to employees in unions, commonly called “represented employees.” It won’t until after the Chancellor’s Office and unions negotiate and agree on the policy, a process called “meet and confer,” Staples said.

The policy does however apply to students and non-union employees and has all semester.

The policy currently requires the following:

All use and activities must be conducted in conformance with all applicable federal, state, and local laws, as well as all university policies, procedures and regulations

All use and activities must not disrupt campus operations, events, classes and activities.

During certain university events, priority will be given to those events

Access to and use of certain university property must be scheduled and/or registered in advance

All users assume responsibility for all damage they cause to university property

Each event or incident will be considered on a case-by-case basis to determine appropriate number staffing required and other security and safety measures

The policy does not protect discrimination, harassment, defamation, occupation of a building, refusal to disperse, vandalism, property damage and the promotion or incitement of actual or imminent violence or harm.

In a campus-wide email sent on Oct. 9, Vice President for Student Affairs Isaac Brundage, Student Engagement and Retention Programs Associate Vice President Cirilo Cortez and Morales said Student Life and Leadership will form a group of students and campus partners to craft a new tabling protocol draft that will address everyone’s right to free speech.

They said when the draft is complete, they will provide training for student organizations and circulate the new tabling protocol to the campus community before implementation.

The currently assigned tabling areas include Trinity Lawn, The Gauntlet and Plumas Hall.

The initial revised tabling protocol brought forth by the business of student affairs that was included in the addendum received pushback. The protocol intended to assist Chico State in differentiating between recognized university organizations and those not recognized.

The current Interim Time Place Manner Policy will continue to be in effect in the Spring semester of 2025.

Bea Williams can be reached at [email protected].