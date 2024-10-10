Chico State's independent student newspaper

Chico State updates Time, Place and Manner Policy

After holding a free speech forum, Chico State is updating their Time, Place and Manner Policy again
Anthony Vasek, News Reporter // October 10, 2024
Chico State University sent an email explaining that several aspects of the Time, Place and Manner, TPM, Policy have been updated. This comes after the university held a forum on Sept. 25 to receive student and faculty feedback on the policy changes.

The email was signed by Student Affairs Vice President Isaac Brundage, Student Engagement and Retention Programs Associate Vice President Cirilo Cortez and University Diversity Officer Joseph Morales.

The goal of the TMP policy is to ensure students can express their First Amendment rights while not disrupting the order of campus, said University Diversity Officer Joseph Morales.

Several campus spaces, including paved pedestrian walkways and lawns such as Kendall Lawn, have been reclassified as areas “available for public assembly, marches, demonstrations, protests and debate,” according to the email.

The new tabling protocol that was introduced at the start of the fall 2024 semester has been repealed. 

The previous protocol limited tabling to Trinity Lawn, The Gauntlet and Plumas Hall. It also added these requirements:

  • Must be a recognized student organization and campus entity 
  • Must clear accountability steps
  • Unaffiliated organizations and individuals must obtain sponsorship from department or auxiliary 

“Although introduced with safety considerations in mind, the new tabling protocol posed unanticipated challenges for both students and employees,” the email stated.

The original tabling protocol will become standard again while Student Life and Leadership works toward forming a group of students and campus partners to craft a new tabling protocol draft. 

“When a new draft is complete, we will provide training for recognized student organizations and circulate the new tabling protocol to the campus community before implementation,” the email stated.

The revised addendum is available on the Chico State Free Speech web page.

Anyone who has questions about the TPM policy should join free speech office hours.

“This informal space is open to students, staff, and faculty, providing an opportunity to ask questions, share concerns, and explore how free speech intersects with University policies and our commitment to equity, diversity, and inclusion,” the email stated.

Free speech office hours occur on Fridays over Zoom from 9-10 a.m. or by appointment. In-person meetings are available upon request. You must RSVP to receive a link.

Anthony Vasek can be reached at [email protected] and [email protected].

