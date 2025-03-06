Second round of expos for the Reimagining Academic Affairs rescheduled

Provost Leslie Cornick sent an email Wednesday to the campus community regarding the rescheduling of the Academic Affairs expo’s following feedback from the community.

Cornick followed up this email on Thursday changing the Round Two Launch Webinar to March 25 from 9-10 a.m. on Zoom. Cornick’s previous Wednesday email announced the Round Two Launch Webinar to be held during spring break.

The reimagining of Academic Affairs seeks to propose new models to change the academic structure of the university. The restructuring seeks to remedy the budget deficit and increase collaboration between colleges and departments.

The new expo dates are as follows:

Monday, April 7, 1–2:30 p.m. Open to students, faculty and staff in Selvester’s 100

Tuesday, April 8, 1–2:30 p.m. Open to students, faculty and staff in Selvester’s 100

Tuesday, April 8, 4– 5:30 p.m. Students-only session in Selvester’s 100

Wednesday, April 9, 5:30–6:30 p.m. Students-only session Colusa 100

The process has been riddled with faculty, staff and students voicing frustrations on the perceived rush timeline of the reimaging that began in August 2024 and is set to be implemented throughout the 2024-2025 academic year.

In past expo’s students have argued that more time should be given to allow for community engagement, asking for more student-only sessions. The past schedule only featured one student-only expo during the school day while the rescheduled expo gives time for two in the early evening.

Cornick along with the Provost Advisory Council met last Tuesday for a retreat to analyze the feedback and distill the three proposed models down to two based on feedback from the community.

“This was based on feedback I’ve received directly and that deans received from students, faculty, and staff,” Cornick said.

Nadia Hill and Chris Hutton can be reached at [email protected]