Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Second round of expos for the Reimagining Academic Affairs rescheduled

Following community lashback for the rushed timeline and lack of transparency, Cornick reschedules expos
Byline photo of Nadia Hill
Byline photo of Chris Hutton
Nadia Hill and Chris Hutton // March 6, 2025
Kendall Hall, where the Office of the President is located. Photo taken by Kimberly Morales.

Provost Leslie Cornick sent an email Wednesday to the campus community regarding the rescheduling of the Academic Affairs expo’s following feedback from the community. 

Cornick followed up this email on Thursday changing the Round Two Launch Webinar to March 25 from 9-10 a.m. on Zoom. Cornick’s previous Wednesday email announced the Round Two Launch Webinar to be held during spring break. 

The reimagining of Academic Affairs seeks to propose new models to change the academic structure of the university. The restructuring seeks to remedy the budget deficit and increase collaboration between colleges and departments.

The new expo dates are as follows:  

  • Monday, April 7, 1–2:30 p.m. Open to students, faculty and staff in Selvester’s 100 
  • Tuesday, April 8, 1–2:30 p.m. Open to students, faculty and staff in Selvester’s 100 
  • Tuesday, April 8, 4– 5:30 p.m. Students-only session in Selvester’s 100 
  • Wednesday, April 9, 5:30–6:30 p.m. Students-only session Colusa 100 

The process has been riddled with faculty, staff and students voicing frustrations on the perceived rush timeline of the reimaging that began in August 2024 and is set to be implemented throughout the 2024-2025 academic year. 

In past expo’s students have argued that more time should be given to allow for community engagement, asking for more student-only sessions. The past schedule only featured one student-only expo during the school day while the rescheduled expo gives time for two in the early evening. 

Cornick along with the Provost Advisory Council met last Tuesday for a retreat to analyze the feedback and distill the three proposed models down to two based on feedback from the community. 

“This was based on feedback I’ve received directly and that deans received from students, faculty, and staff,” Cornick said.

 

Nadia Hill and Chris Hutton can be reached at [email protected]

 

Nadia Hill
Nadia Hill, Multimedia Editor
Nadia Hill is originally from Carson City, Nevada, and is in her junior year. Currently, she is double-majoring in journalism, public relations, and studio arts. She is the entertainment and food editor. Both writing and art have captivated her with the field of journalism and is excited to showcase the events in Chico. In her personal time, she enjoys painting, performing and skating.
Chris Hutton
Chris Hutton, Entertainment and Features Editor
Chris Hutton is the entertainment and features editor for Spring 2025. He is a third-year majoring in journalism and minoring in media arts. Coming off an invigorating semester of reporting on the community in all things arts and entertainment, he is eager to start the new semester with fresh ideas and unique stories. When Chris isn’t writing stories for The Orion, you can find him rock climbing or trying out whatever hobby he is trying to get into at the moment. He loves exploring and keeping an eye out for that next story idea.  