Wildcats season comes to a close in thrilling overtime loss

Chico State’s impressive 26-4 season ended in a stunning overtime loss to Central Washington in the NCAA tournament. The Wildcats, favored in the matchup, staged a remarkable comeback from a 20-point deficit, but ultimately fell short, losing 82-79 in overtime.

The Wildcats’ loss was compounded by the absence of first-team all-league guard Isaiah Kerr, forcing sophomore Ned Joyce into a pivotal role which gave him 38 minutes of play-time.

The Wildcats struggled shooting the ball for the entirety of the game, only hitting three baskets from distance, but were able to stay in the game due to their physicality and domination in the paint.

“We were trying to get them on the inside, and dominate them inside,” said Junior Forward Trae Taylor, “We felt like that was our best advantage.”

The Wildcats outscored Central Washington 40-22 in the paint and played physical defense to overcome a 20-point deficit in the final 10 minutes of the second half. After forcing overtime, the Wildcats missed key shots down the stretch, ultimately leading to the loss.

Junior Guard and CCAA Player of the Year, Jojo Murphy, had another huge game, scoring 28 points and coming away with four steals. Sophomore forward Caden Harris had a big second half with clutch shot-making, ultimately finishing with 17 points.

Despite the loss, Wildcats head coach Cevin Meador expressed his confidence going into the next season with more certainty and many returners. He was named interim head coach just four days before the season, before signing a contract on Monday to become the official head coach.

“I really hope this group understands how good we can be next year,” Meador said. “If we come back with hunger, and I know we will, I think we can have a really special season next year.”

Despite the season’s challenges, Taylor expressed confidence in Coach Meador and the program’s future. Both he and Meador stressed the importance of looking ahead, not allowing past hurdles to define their outlook.

