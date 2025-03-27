Four Wildcat starters enter the transfer portal

Four key Wildcats have entered the transfer portal less than two weeks after the Wildcats closed their season in the NCAA Division II Western Regional.

Chico State men’s basketball will see the departure of a significant core of talent:

Jojo Murphy : Junior guard and reigning CCAA Player of the Year .

Caden Harris : Starting Forward who averaged 11 points and 4.7 rebounds a game.

Trae Taylor : Starting junior forward averaged 13 points and 6.3 rebounds per game.

Miles Daniels : Junior guard and All-League honorable mention who averaged 11 points per game before breaking his collarbone and missing the last 10 games of the season.

The Orion will continue to follow this developing story and provide updates as the Wildcats navigate significant roster changes.

