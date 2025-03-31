Candidate profiles: AS Vice President of Facilities and Services

Jack Pietro and Miguel Sueki are running for vice president of facilities and services in the Associated Students 2025 General Election.

Jack Pietro

Pietro is a fourth-year student double majoring in economics and business administration with a focus in finance. He is also pursuing minors in computer science, mathematics and applied statistics.

Competition is something that Pietro wants to utilize. By using the Student Managed Investment Fund, he wants to provide students with a way to get more financial experience while also competing with schools such as UC Davis and Berkeley.

He believes his capabilities to hold this position come from his education as a finance major; especially in areas of increasing money efficiency and overall student experience. He also believes in making sure students get the most out of their tuition.

He noted that the deficit being run, and the lack of hands-on opportunities for students in competitive landscapes are his biggest concerns.

Pietro has served in a variety of leadership positions since coming to the university. He is the president of the Investor’s Club, the team lead of the Algorithmic Trading team, and a portfolio manager of the Student Managed Investment Fund.

Miguel Sueki was reached out to, but a response was not received before the deadline. For more information on his campaign, click here.

Students can learn more about candidates and the election by viewing candidate profiles or attending an election event such as:

Meet the Candidates, Tuesday, April 1

Election Day, Wednesday, April 2

Damon Gallegos can be reached at [email protected].