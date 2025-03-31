Advertisement
Candidate profiles: AS Commissioner of Legislative Affairs

Voting for the 2025 Associated Student general election will be held on April 2 through an online ballot via email
Byline photo of Damon Gallegos
Damon Gallegos, Reporter // March 31, 2025
Photo courtesy of Elias Hidalgo.
Elias Hidalgo, Gia Monticello run for commissioner of legislative affairs.

Elias Hidalgo and Gia Monticello are running for commissioner of legislative affairs in the Associated Students 2025 general election.

Elias Hidalgo

Hidalgo is a masters of business administration candidate with an option in project management. He is a member of the Council of Graduate Students, the Project Management Group, and the Chico State Pep Band.

Hidalgo recognized that his desire for this position came from his involvement in the Council of Graduate Students, when he learned about the various graduate programs at Chico State.

“As I got more involved, I learned about the reimagining of academic affairs, and that’s when things really clicked,” he said. “I realized I couldn’t just sit back and do nothing—I had to be part of the process,” Hidalgo said, “While it’s true that some revenue streams are higher in certain majors, we can’t let that justify cutting essential programs. Science, the arts, music—these are foundational. If one part of the school hurts, it affects everyone.”

He desires to strengthen transparency in all campus legislative processes, push for equity initiatives, promote academic success and ensure that there is responsible implementation of campus-wide artificial intelligence technology. In addition, Hidalgo wants to see the university have a stronger presence and voice in the California State Student Association, especially when considering basic needs, mental health funding and academic policy.

As a leader, Hidalgo currently serves as the vice president of the Graduate Business Association, a member of the Academic Integrity Council and carries 15 years of experience in the finance industry from project implementation to underwriting.

Outside of being a student, Hidalgo appreciates Chico State for its small-town feel, vibrant community and the nature surroundings. He is currently raising three children. One of his favorite experiences was seeing Tower of Power perform at Laxson Auditorium in, where he got to see an old friend perform. He also went to see Quintetto Latino, a performance that he was able to appreciate for the richness of Latin chamber music and diverse programming.

 

Gia Monticello was reached out to, but a response was not received before the deadline. For more information on her campaign, click here.

 

Students can learn more about candidates and the election by viewing candidate profiles or attending an election event such as:

Damon Gallegos can be reached at [email protected].

