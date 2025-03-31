Candidate Profiles: AS Commissioner of Student Engagement and Advocacy

Aparna Cheekatla and Simran Wraich are running for commissioner of student engagement and advocacy in the Associated Students 2025 General Election.

Aparna Cheekatla

Cheekatla is a first-year M.B.A. student in Business Analytics. She is involved in the Bollywood Dance Club, SAP Club, and spends her free time in the various affinity centers on campus.

Cheekatla’s goals are simple, “Stick on to my principle where engagement means everyone’s invited, and advocacy means no one’s left behind.”

To do this Cheekatla said she would partner with diverse student groups, host regular listening sessions and surveys and advocate for transparency and accountability in the student government. She thinks that the largest issue on campus is the lack of awareness and access to student resources.

She previously served in student government during her undergraduate studies, where she developed leadership skills, organized students and advocated for student rights.

Cheekatla chose Chico State because of the real-world opportunities in student leadership, smaller class sizes, commitment to sustainability and diversity and service-learning programs.

Simran Wraich

Wraich is a third-year criminal justice major, as well as a member of the honors general education program. She currently serves as a North State Student Ambassador.

As an ambassador she has developed skills in leadership, public speaking, and outreach skills. Wraich also organized programs, led discussions, and advocated for students with underrepresented backgrounds.

Her inspiration for running comes from the connection and advocacy she does through her on-campus job. Within her jobs, she connects with K-12 schools in Siskiyou County, as well as college students. She appreciates the impact made through mentorship, and wants to make a difference on a larger scale.

If elected, Wraich wants to focus on increasing access to academic and professional development, improving communication between students and administration, advocating for more funding in student services, and creating mentorship programs. She also wants to engage more prospective students to join the Chico State community.

Her biggest concern for students, especially those with underrepresented backgrounds, is the lack of accessibility to resources.She wants to make services readily available and effective.

Wraich chose Chico State due to the strong sense of community, opportunities it offers for student involvement and commitment to student success. She believes that Chico State provided the perfect space for her as a transfer student to thrive academically, and it has become home for her. Her other favorite part of being a student is spending time within the Cross Cultural Leadership Center.

Students can learn more about candidates and the election by viewing candidate profiles or attending an election event such as:

Meet the Candidates, Tuesday, April 1

Election Day, Wednesday, April 2

Damon Gallegos can be reached at [email protected].