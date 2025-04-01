Candidate profiles: AS Executive Vice President

Beatrix Teaney and Evania Hoang are competing for the position of executive vice president in the Associated Students 2025 General Election.

Beatrix Teaney

Teaney is a senior cultural anthropology major. She is scheduled to graduate in May, but should she win the AS seat she would study an extra term to receive an additional certificate in museum studies.

She works in four different departments across campus. Teaney co-founded the Coolcat Closet, a free clothing pop-up for students, and sits on the sustainability affairs council.

“I’m the current president of the Anthropological Society, so it is my job to structure how the semester goes in terms of what we’re doing for activities and meetings as well as making sure all club members are included in decision making,” Teaney said. “Everything that I do in my day to day on campus allows me to really integrate with the campus community.”

Regarding some of the things she would focus on as executive vice president, Teaney said she would be pushing resolutions to give the college senators more power, but also to hold them more accountable to the students they represent.

“[AS senators] are not really required to do a whole lot, but they’re also not really held to any level of accountability or higher standards,” she said.

She noted that the Associate Student government has done good work since she has been attending Chico State, but that she would like to see the AS take a more proactive approach to engaging with student input and affecting how the campus is functioning.

“I would really like us to push back on a lot of things that are not helping students and calling out things that are not in students’ best interest,” she said.

Concerning the school’s budget deficit and the restructuring of the colleges, Teaney said there needs to be more transparency with what is happening behind the scenes and how the administration is reaching their decisions.

She characterized the approach of the provost as largely defensive regarding student and faculty feedback.

“I think students are in the right to be upset and scared about what’s coming, because there isn’t a lot of transparency … it feels like there’s a lot of pushback on student feedback, and I’d like to have a more open dialogue with leadership,” Teaney said.

The Orion reached out to Evania Hoang, but a response was not received before the deadline. For more information on her campaign, click here.

