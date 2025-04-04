Student spotlight: Amelia Bullington

Music can make us feel waves of emotion and help us understand our feelings. For Amelia Bullington, a drummer, singer, and piano player, music helps her feel connected to herself and her community.

Bullington is a Chico State junior majoring in liberal studies with minors in music and child development. In addition to her classes, she has been active with the music community in Chico. She is a drummer in a local band, Sleep Lagoon, along with Parker Lipscomb, Cameron Medina, and David Quiroz. All the band members are students at Chico State. The band performs in events on campus, such as Choose Chico, parents weekend, and the Battle of the Bands. They also play around the city, whether in small backyards or at Naked Lounge downtown. On top of this, they also record all their songs and albums in the studio.

Growing up in Brentwood, California, Bullington was surrounded by a close-knit community. She always loved music and saw how it brought people together. Her earliest memories of music were of her grandma, a musician, playing the piano and singing at Christmas while everyone else sang along with the tune. After that, she continued to learn piano for many years. It wasn’t until middle school that she joined her first band, “Step Back” with friends. Throughout middle and high school, she played percussion and was in the jazz band.

“In 7th grade, a few friends and I decided to put a cover band together,” Bullington said.” “It was fun and lasted until my senior year of high school. As most bands do, it did not end with sparkles and rainbows, but it was such a great experience to learn about performing, cooperation, and planning performances.”

While inChico, her passion for music has impacted other students. She recalls a time when she was sitting at brunch with her Mom, and their server asked if she was in Sleep Lagoon. At that moment, she felt very proud and excited that people knew her band.

For any freshman going away to college for the first time, it can be nerve-wrecking but also exciting. Bullington made it known that she wanted to find her sense of community. She recalls a time first moved into Lassen Hall. Everyone in her hallway was hiding in their rooms, nervous to interact with their neighbors. Amelia knocked on each door and told them all to meet at the lobby in the evening. That night, they laughed, told stories, and played games. As Amelia’s freshman year went on, she befriended people who also had a passion for music. She joined Sleep Lagoon in fall of her sophomore year.

Amelia Bulngton, Parker Lipscomb, Cameron Medina, and David Quiroz pose for a photo after a successful show. Courtesy of Amelia Bullington.

The music community continues to be supportive when getting together. Sleep Lagoon and other local bands play at backyard parties, and everyone comes together to dance and sing. Bullington remembers sitting on a balcony looking down at the crowded backyard filled with friends, string lights, and smiles.

“All these people came here to listen to us play, that’s so cool.” She said.

After college, she plans on exploring the world to see all it has to offer. Bullington. hopes to continue playing music and settle down to teach: her goal is to teach elementary school and inspire kids.

Until then, Sleep Lagoon will continue performing around Chico and appear on the local KCSC radio for the rest of the Spring Semester. They will be releasing a new album later this year. Be sure to look out for their shows and their drummer, Amelia Bullington.

“Performing is something that has been a part of my life since 6th grade, and I am so grateful I still have the opportunity to perform in Chico.”

Rachel Shawver can be reached at [email protected]