A historic debut sets the tone for pitcher’s first year on the mound at Chico State

After delivering a no-hitter in her Wildcat debut, pitcher Bella Tavares launched herself into a remarkable inaugural season.

Tavares is a sophomore transfer student from Castro Valley who has had a lifelong passion for softball. Although she dabbled in both infield and outfield positions, she ultimately found her true calling as a pitcher.

“I’ve been playing softball since I was like five or six,” Tavares said. “I played outfield and first base a little bit. I couldn’t really play a lot of positions because I’m left handed so I kind of got limited to what I can play. I mainly just gravitated towards pitching because people had told me I’d be a good pitcher so I just stuck with it.”

She spent her freshman year at University of Texas in El Paso before choosing Chico State to be closer to her family and enjoy the campus lifestyle.

“I wanted to be closer to home,” Tavares said. “I’m almost three hours away and I like being within driving distance from my family. My parents come to watch every game, which is something I couldn’t have last year so that’s really nice. And I like the campus and the environment. A lot of people here live on campus. It’s more of the college life.”

It was back in February against the Academy of the Art Urban Knights when Tavares stepped onto the mound for her first start in a Wildcat uniform. She kicked off the first inning with a walk, but followed with a strikeout and two groundouts. After she retired the following six batters, she knew what kind of game she was in.

“I knew in like the third or fourth inning that I was doing a no-hitter,” Tavares said. “I was trying to keep it consistent, so I didn’t say anything. I didn’t want to jinx it. My defense had my back so I felt relaxed. I knew if I put the ball in play they would get it so I had trust in them.”

Marking an impressive milestone as a young pitcher, Tavares expressed her excitement about accomplishing this feat.

“I’m excited I got to do that in my debut and just have my team support me,” Tavares said.

Tavares led Chico State to its first no-hitter since 2023, when Amelie Valdez stunned Sonoma State in five innings.

While trying to balance school and softball, Tavares’ sticks to a straightforward game day routine which allows her to maintain consistency.

“I’m kind of superstitious that I do the same things every time,” Tavares said. “I tend to wake up pretty early before the game just to make sure I have enough time. I’ll have the same breakfast and I’ll do my hair the same way.”

The routine has proven to benefit the left-hander as she continues to put up great numbers each week, standing with a 2.58 ERA, 21 strikeouts and a 6-2 record. She also recorded her first save against the San Francisco State Gators. The key to her success is due to her refined pitch location and command, leading to more ground balls and pop-ups.

Adjusting to Chico State was a smooth experience, highlighting the bond with her teammates as her favorite aspect of playing with the team.

“We have a very family-oriented team,” Tavares said. “Everyone is super close. I like the coaching staff and the girls. They’re super supportive and have my back every time on the field.”

Tavares and the Wildcats will take on Cal State San Marcos, with the first game on Friday at 1 p.m. For more information about all Chico State athletics or to keep up with the game live, visit the Wildcat home page, or watch through FloSports.

Rebecca Gonzalez can be reached at [email protected].