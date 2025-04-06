Musicology club hosts a free concert at Selvester’s Cafe

On a mellow evening, students gathered at Selvester’s Cafe for more than just a coffee and study session. The Musicology club hosted a free concert, with local artists Sarah Good, Strawberry Dogz and Popular Noise bringing the sound and energy.

The club is new to the campus. It aims to introduce students to new music through their peers, all while focusing on a particular theme each month. Last month’s theme was centered around women in music, in honor of March being Women’s History Month.

The crowd was a mix of familiar faces in the music scene and curious newcomers. The music shifted between indie pop rock, grunge and hyper pop emo, ensuring that everyone who joined could find something they liked. The overall vibe was relaxed but energetic, as people genuinely showed up to listen, support and enjoy.

Free and accessible events like these foster a sense of community; offering a welcoming space where people can discover new music and support local talent. While a free concert means the bands don’t get a paycheck, they get to experience something just as important: stage time, a live audience and a chance to share their talent. Meanwhile, the audience enjoys a financially stress-free evening of live entertainment.

Because this concert was held in Selvester’s Cafe on campus, there was no moshing allowed. The more low-key setting encouraged people to relax, listen and respect the space. People gathered in front of the band performing, lined the back walls and sat on propped-up tables.

“It’s kind of nice to have a show that’s not centered around smoking and drinking,” said Sydney Dillon, the lead singer of Strawberry Dogz. “That’s all of the house shows. Like, they’re super fun, but…people are like, more conscious here.”

After many sound checks and rearranging of equipment, the show finally began at 5:30 p.m., and the crowd eagerly stepped forward to immerse themselves in the music.

Up first was Sarah Good, an alternative, grungy band, playing without their drummer for the night because she couldn’t get out of work. That did not stop them, and they carried on by opening with a cover of “August 10” by Julie Doiron. Because there was no drummer, their usually-energetic sound turned more emotionally driven and stripped down. Still, the audience was supportive and lively, nodding their heads and swaying side to side.

With originals like “Control Yourself” and “Shower Beer,” singer and bassist Malie Ariza and guitarist Simon Burgess put on a great performance.

Up next was Strawberry Dogz, bringing a very upbeat vibe and playing covers like “Ain’t It Fun” by Paramore and “Sunday Morning” by No Doubt. This got people to move a little more while still keeping a relaxed feel. They also had plenty of originals, such as “Self Declared” and “Kiss Me or Die.”

Last to perform was Popular Noise, a one-man pop band, who brought the energy the concert needed even as people started to filter out. Although he didn’t mention specific song names, all of his songs were fun and original.

Events like this are “kind of golden,” Dillon said. “Most of the time people are like, ‘I didn’t even know this was happening.’ That’s a club prioritizing music, centered on music.”

Whether you’re a huge local music fan or someone who just wandered toward the noise coming from the cafe, shows like this are proof that Chico State’s creative heartbeat is alive and well — and free for everyone to hear.

If you’re looking for another great music event like this one, check out the following:

April 8: HFA music at the barn at 1930 Marketplace, 5:30 p.m.

April 10: Chico Unplugged at Madison Bear Garden, 7:00 p.m.

April 12: New Directions in Jazz at the Performing Arts Center, 7:30 p.m.

April 17: Chicochella at Trinity Lawn, 7:00 p.m.

Maya DeHoyos and Marianne Akre can be reached at [email protected]