Orion news weekly highlights: March 31 to April 6

From a shooting to a temporary fraternity suspension, here are this week’s – March 31 to April 5 – news stories:

Phi Kappa Tau remains under temporary suspension after receiving a cease and desist letter on March 11. The suspension came shortly after a video circulating online showed a pledge licking a dead rat. Though the university has not confirmed the connection, it is investigating the hazing claim and the conduct that endangered a campus community member. While under suspension, the fraternity can not participate in campus affiliated Greek life events.

This article was written by news editor Milca Elvira Chacon and copy editor Jenna McMahon

The 2025 Associated Students general election results were released Thursday. Tia Saunders was elected as the new AS president for the upcoming school year with 860 votes. Beatrix Teaney was elected as the executive vice president with 1,813 votes. Commissioner of Community affairs was the only category with a vacant role, however an application is available on the Associated Students website to fill the position. In addition, a ballot measure that asked campus community members to prioritize sustainability in Chico State’s Five-year Playbook Action plan passed with 2,154 votes. In this election, the total voter turnout saw 2,336 votes, making up 17% of enrollment total.

This article was written by entertainment reporter Damon Gallegos

The victim of the Thursday morning shooting was identified as 21-year-old Chico State student Athena Passidakis. According to a Chico Police press release, the suspect, 25-year-old Alvin Almontelasha Wilson kidnapped Passidakis at gunpoint. Wilson fired a handgun at Passidakis on the 2700 block of Eaton Road; he later shot himself before officers could make contact with him. Both were attended to by medics on scene but were pronounced dead.

This article was written by news reporter Brynna Garcia

