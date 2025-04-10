Expressions Dance Team showcase Saturday with ENVY Hip Hop Dance Team

Chico State’s dance team, Expressions, have invited hip hop dance team, ENVY, to perform as a guest in their showcase on Saturday in the BMU Auditorium. The showcase will include all student choreographed dances in various dance styles. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with a first come, first serve seating arrangement and the show will begin at 6 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased at the door for $6 or from Ticketleap.

Expressions Dance Team placed first at United Spirit Nationals Association in the Pom Division II/III back in February. The year-long competitive team performs at various sports, community and campus events. This showcase is the last chance to see them perform this semester. Their spring showcase gives the team the opportunity to create flowy, emotional contemporary and lyrical pieces which are different from their usual hard-hitting, entertaining jazz-pom and hip hop choreography.

ENVY is a semester-long group composed of 26 members who have come together to choreograph one five-minute long piece. “Each semester, we create a brand-new routine based on a different theme and set a custom mix. This semester, we drew inspiration from the Bay Area, so our mix features iconic Bay Area artists and recognizable songs that celebrate that culture,” President of ENVY Suzzie Cardenas said. Along with the annual tradition of performing with Expressions, ENVY is performing in the Momentum Choreography Collective Showcase on April 19 and International Prom on April 25.

