Advertisement
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Advertisement
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Categories:

Expressions Dance Team showcase Saturday with ENVY Hip Hop Dance Team

The annual tradition of these dance teams performing together will take place in the Bell Memorial Union at 6 p.m.
Byline photo of Alexis Bunch
Alexis Bunch, Reporter // April 10, 2025
Alexis Bunch
Announced via Instagram, all students representing these teams have undergone two days of auditions in order to showcase their passion for dance. Photo taken by Alexis Bunch on April 9.

Chico State’s dance team, Expressions, have invited hip hop dance team, ENVY, to perform as a guest in their showcase on Saturday in the BMU Auditorium. The showcase will include all student choreographed dances in various dance styles. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with a first come, first serve seating arrangement and the show will begin at 6 p.m. 

Tickets can be purchased at the door for $6 or from Ticketleap.

Expressions Dance Team placed first at United Spirit Nationals Association in the Pom Division II/III back in February. The year-long competitive team performs at various sports, community and campus events. This showcase is the last chance to see them perform this semester. Their spring showcase gives the team the opportunity to create flowy, emotional contemporary and lyrical pieces which are different from their usual hard-hitting, entertaining jazz-pom and hip hop choreography.

ENVY is a semester-long group composed of 26 members who have come together to choreograph one five-minute long piece. “Each semester, we create a brand-new routine based on a different theme and set a custom mix. This semester, we drew inspiration from the Bay Area, so our mix features iconic Bay Area artists and recognizable songs that celebrate that culture,” President of ENVY Suzzie Cardenas said. Along with the annual tradition of performing with Expressions, ENVY is performing in the Momentum Choreography Collective Showcase on April 19 and International Prom on April 25.

 

Alexis Bunch can be reached at [email protected]

 

View Story Comments
Print this Story
About the Contributor
Alexis Bunch
Alexis Bunch, Reporter
Alexis Bunch is a second semester freshman from Sonoma County that is following the Pre-Nursing pathway. With a newfound interest in journalism, Alexis is excited to be joining The Orion for her first semester. When she is not with her friends, you can find her dancing with Momentum Choreography Collective, participating in sisterhood events with her sorority, exploring various parts of Chico, or reading a good book.