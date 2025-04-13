Final Wildcat starter enters transfer portal

Sophomore guard Isaiah Kerr continues the mass exodus of Chico State’s core as his future as a Wildcat is uncertain. The Orion has learned that Kerr officially entered the portal on March 30th.

Just under two weeks after their season concluded in the NCAA Division II Western Regional, the Chico State men’s basketball team is grappling with the potential departure of the entire starting five. According to D2 Verbal Commits on X, junior guard and reigning CCAA Player of the Year Jojo Murphy, starting junior forward Trae Taylor, junior guard Miles Daniels and starting forward Caden Harris entered the transfer portal.

Kerr was named to the All-CCAA first-team after averaging 13.2 points, 3.2 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game this season. Kerr was also named to the 2024-25 CSC Men’s Basketball Academic All-District team.

Second-year head coach Cevin Meador will have his work cut out in terms of filling out the rest of the Wildcat roster and will have an uphill battle to replace his starting lineup.

The Orion will continue to update any new information on the story as it unfolds.

J.J. Fain can be reached at [email protected]