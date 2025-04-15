Woofstock Chico returns: A groovy day of peace, paws and purpose

The spirit of the ’60s is going to the dogs — in the best way possible. On Saturday, the Silver Dollar Fairgrounds transformed into a haven for hounds and humans alike as Woofstock Chico returned for another year of canine-centered fun, live music and community connection.

What is Woofstock Chico?

Woofstock Chico began as a modest event behind the Butte Humane Society facility — prior to special events coordinator Katherine Schwab stepping onto the scene — and has since blossomed into a major annual celebration.

“It used to be right behind our facility. Other humane societies do something similar, so I’m pretty sure that’s where the inspiration came from,” Schwab explained.

When Schwab joined in January 2024, she helped elevate the festival with new trends and fresh energy.

“We’ve probably grown our vendor market five times,” Schwab said. “We’ve grown our kid zone, our dog zone … but I would say the most obvious way it’s grown is the variety.”

That variety was on full display with a wide range of local food and market vendors, such as:

Woofstock serves a dual purpose: raising funds and awareness for local shelter animals, while also offering a space for community members and their furry companions to connect.

What happened at Woofstock 2025

The 2025 edition of Woofstock featured more than 50 local vendors, offering everything from handmade pet gear to crystal jewelry, plus a full day of music, food and paws-itively adorable activities. Four bands kept the groove going all afternoon:

Max Minardi from noon-12:45 p.m.

Turn Signal from 1:15-2 p.m.

Van Hagar from 2:30-3:15 p.m.

Whiskey River Band from 3:45-4:30 p.m.

The Chico Police Department K9 demonstration wowed attendees at 2 p.m., followed by the Dog Star Contest at 3:15 p.m. and raffle prize winners, which were announced at 3:30 p.m.

Adoptable pets from Butte Humane Society and regional rescue partners were front and center, with many visitors meeting their new best friend for the first time. Attendees were also treated to dog costume contests, agility demos, pet-themed art and pup cups courtesy of one of the many event sponsors, Royale Aire.

The VIP section delivered extra flair with unlimited iced tea and soda, all-day food runners, a friendship bracelet station, a caramel apple bar and an exclusive meet-and-greet with shelter dogs.

Families flocked to the kid zone for face painting, bounce houses, a bubble station and sand boxes while adults shopped, enjoyed beverages from the beer and wine garden, danced and connected with other animal lovers.

Why it matters

More than just a fun day at the fairgrounds, Woofstock is a critical fundraiser and educational platform for Butte Humane Society, a limited-admission shelter that gives second chances to pets in need — many being transferred from overcrowded city shelters.

“All of the proceeds raised go right back to Butte Humane Society,” Schwab said. “That’s for all of the cats and dogs in our shelter, our veterinary center … and for giving animals from other shelters a second chance.”

For Schwab, every Woofstock success story matters, but one dog in particular stands out: Robert.

“He had been in the shelter for so long … eventually a partner organization helped us retrain and rehome him,” she said. “He came to Woofstock last year with his new family. That was the coolest thing ever.”

The festival also highlighted the essential role local businesses play. From sponsorships to donations and marketing support, Chico’s business community showed up in full force.

“This event wouldn’t be nearly possible without them,” Schwab said.

Community voices

Vendor Rey Medina of Beadsbyrey, who showcased his handmade crystal and stainless steel jewelry, said it best: “It’s important just because it’s community. You’re spending your money with a local vendor rather than a corporation. These events are really cool for learning the community and connecting.”

Medina, who attends pop-ups around Chico and Sacramento, said the best part of Woofstock was meeting other vendors and pet lovers — even if he had to leave his vocal pit bull at home.

“Some dogs are gonna be here. That’s reason enough,” he said through laughs.

Longtime attendee Gloria Martinson returned to Woofstock for a second time with her dog K.C., a “short-hair wackadoodle.” For her, the highlight was the VIP area.

“They spoil you in there,” Martinson said with a grin. “It’s just relaxing. Everybody’s here for the same reason.”

The bigger picture

Whether attendees were first-timers or seasoned Woofstock veterans, the event delivered something special, just as it aims to every year — an atmosphere of peace, paws and purpose.

“I hope people take away a sense of community,” Schwab said. “It’s a really cool opportunity for pet owners to interact with each other and see how their support makes an impact.”

And that support doesn’t end when the festival is over.

“We host a golf tournament, a bar crawl, a gala … and fundraisers at local restaurants,” Schwab added. “Even reposting us on social media helps more than people realize.”

At its core, Woofstock Chico is more than just a dog-friendly festival — it’s a heartfelt movement powered by volunteers, music and unconditional love. And if the tail wags and happy howls are any indication, it’s here to stay.

Ellie Marty can be reached at [email protected]