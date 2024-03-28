Navigate Left
  The Butte Humane Society is organizing the Woofstock Festival Saturday. The event will raise money to support the animals at the humane society. Courtesy: Butte Humane Society.

    Arts & Entertainment

    Woofstock Music Festival wags its way back to Chico

  • Students in line to check in for the career fair. Taken by Jessica Miller on March 27.

    News

    Border Patrol unexpectedly absent from Chico State career fair

  • The Media, Entertainment, Technology and Immersive Experiences department will be making some major changes. Courtesy: Chico State.

    News

    Chico State to combine journalism, MADT, CAGD programs under one school

  • Lunar Market customers taking a look at a vendor business. Taken by Julianna Rose on Dec. 2, 2023.

    Arts & Entertainment

    Lunar Market’s growth in the Chico community

  • Damage to Pickup After Accident

    News

    Lane closed due to traffic accident at East Ninth and Bartlett Streets 

Woofstock Music Festival wags its way back to Chico

People are invited to bring their leashed dogs to enjoy an afternoon of music from bands, food, drinks and activities for dogs and humans alike
Byline photo of Toby Neal
Toby Neal, Reporter // March 28, 2024
The+Butte+Humane+Society+is+organizing+the+Woofstock+Festival+Saturday.+The+event+will+raise+money+to+support+the+animals+at+the+humane+society.+Courtesy%3A+Butte+Humane+Society.
The Butte Humane Society is organizing the Woofstock Festival Saturday. The event will raise money to support the animals at the humane society. Courtesy: Butte Humane Society.

The Butte Humane Society will be hosting the third annual Woofstock event on Saturday. The goal of the event is to raise funds to support the animals at the humane society. 

People are invited to bring their leashed dogs to enjoy an afternoon of live music, food, drinks and activities for dogs and humans alike. 

The event will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday at the Silver Dollar Fairgrounds, located at 2357 Fair St. in Chico. 

General tickets are $30 and can be bought here or at the door. There are also VIP packages available.

The bands playing are Soul Posse, Van Hagar, Whiskey River Band, One Up and Second Hand Smoke

Attendees are encouraged to bring camp chairs and blankets, but outside food and drink will not be allowed. There will be food and drink vendors at the event, as well as water refill stations. 

Toby Neal can be reached at [email protected].
About the Contributor
Toby Neal, Reporter
Toby Neal is a public relations major, graduating in May. This is his first semester writing for The Orion. Neal is looking forward to bringing interesting and informative stories to the publication. He likes to keep his finger on the pulse of a gamut of things, from politics, to international topics, to hitting live music shows, to finding new places to eat and much in between. See you out there.

