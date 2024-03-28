Woofstock Music Festival wags its way back to Chico

The Butte Humane Society will be hosting the third annual Woofstock event on Saturday. The goal of the event is to raise funds to support the animals at the humane society.

People are invited to bring their leashed dogs to enjoy an afternoon of live music, food, drinks and activities for dogs and humans alike.

The event will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday at the Silver Dollar Fairgrounds, located at 2357 Fair St. in Chico.

General tickets are $30 and can be bought here or at the door. There are also VIP packages available.

The bands playing are Soul Posse, Van Hagar, Whiskey River Band, One Up and Second Hand Smoke.

Attendees are encouraged to bring camp chairs and blankets, but outside food and drink will not be allowed. There will be food and drink vendors at the event, as well as water refill stations.

