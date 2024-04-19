All-you-can-eat sushi: Sake restaurant is now open

Sake is an all-you-can-eat restaurant open for business as of Thursday, now serving sushi, sashimi, soups, salad and more.

From the minute you walk into the restaurant you can expect to be greeted by kind servers and the smell of fresh fish. Customers can prepare themselves for authentic Japanese sushi and a beautiful atmosphere.

Gallery // 4 Photos Main seating area, decorated with Japanese artwork and flags inside Sake. Taken by Jessica Miller on April 18.

Sake is located at 2040 Business Ln. between In-n-Out and Applebee’s. Their hours are:

Sunday through Thursday — 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday through Saturday — 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The food was served in under five minutes and was a fair price, Chico State social work student and Sake customer, Julia Locker, said.

“It’s really good. I don’t even like sushi and I like it,” Locker said.

Good reviews are already coming into the restaurant’s Google rating raving about the service, atmosphere, and the prices for quality sushi.

During lunch service time, adults pay $22.99 per person for all-you-can-eat sushi. Lunch runs from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

During dinner service time, adults eat for $35.99 per person for all-you-can-eat sushi. Dinner runs all day Saturday and Sunday and from 3:30 p.m. to closing Monday through Friday.

Sake also offers a takeout menu for those who wish to call ahead and pick up their order.

A full review of Sake will be published by April 27.

Jessica Miller can be reached at [email protected].