Navigate Left
  • Customers enjoying all-you-can eat rolls as servers work in Sake restaurant. Taken by Jessica Miller on April 18.

    Food

    All-you-can-eat sushi: Sake restaurant is now open

  • The student Health Center is located on the intersection of Ivy and Legion. Photo by Jason Halley. Taken May 1, 2023.

    News

    Chico State warns of potential tuberculosis case on campus

  • New lounge bar servicing exclusive menu and new cocktails in Rawbar’s remodeled extension. Taken by Alina Babajko on April 14.

    Food

    The Rawbar reinvented: classy and oceanic

  • Chico State students bury the 2023 time capsule in front of Kendall Hall. Courtesy: Andrew Staples

    News

    Chico State’s annual Time Capsule Ceremony to take place on April 23

  • Jan. 26, 2005 printed issue of The Orion with the headline “Drinking nearly cost pledge’s life.” The article discusses investigations of Chico State’s Sigma Chi fraternity after a pledge nearly died from alcohol consumption. Accessed through The Orion Archives on April 13.

    News

    Chico State’s hazing history: pledge deaths, alcohol poisoning and more

Navigate Right
Breaking News
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion

All-you-can-eat sushi: Sake restaurant is now open

The food was served in under five minutes and was a fair price, Chico State social work student and Sake customer, Julia Locker, said
Byline photo of Jessica Miller
Jessica Miller, Food Editor // April 19, 2024
Customers+enjoying+all-you-can+eat+rolls+as+servers+work+in+Sake+restaurant.+Taken+by+Jessica+Miller+on+April+18.
Customers enjoying all-you-can eat rolls as servers work in Sake restaurant. Taken by Jessica Miller on April 18.

 Sake is an all-you-can-eat restaurant open for business as of Thursday, now serving sushi, sashimi, soups, salad and more. 

From the minute you walk into the restaurant you can expect to be greeted by kind servers and the smell of fresh fish. Customers can prepare themselves for authentic Japanese sushi and a beautiful atmosphere. 

Screenshot+2024-04-19+at+7.42.40%E2%80%AFPM
Gallery // 4 Photos
Main seating area, decorated with Japanese artwork and flags inside Sake. Taken by Jessica Miller on April 18.

Sake is located at 2040 Business Ln. between In-n-Out and Applebee’s. Their hours are:

  • Sunday through Thursday — 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Friday through Saturday — 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The food was served in under five minutes and was a fair price, Chico State social work student and Sake customer, Julia Locker, said.

“It’s really good. I don’t even like sushi and I like it,” Locker said. 

Good reviews are already coming into the restaurant’s Google rating raving about the service, atmosphere, and the prices for quality sushi.

During lunch service time, adults pay $22.99 per person for all-you-can-eat sushi. Lunch runs from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

During dinner service time, adults eat for $35.99 per person for all-you-can-eat sushi. Dinner runs all day Saturday and Sunday and from 3:30 p.m. to closing Monday through Friday.

Sake takeout menu displaying prices of non-buffet food options. Courtesy: Sake

Sake also offers a takeout menu for those who wish to call ahead and pick up their order. 

A full review of Sake will be published by April 27.

Jessica Miller can be reached at [email protected].

Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Food
New lounge bar servicing exclusive menu and new cocktails in Rawbar’s remodeled extension. Taken by Alina Babajko on April 14.
The Rawbar reinvented: classy and oceanic
The inside of Eggroll King. Photo taken by Callum Standish.
The Orion tries Egg Roll King
Entryway to the Hungry WildCat Food Pantry with a sign showcasing what items are available to students and faculty. Taken by Jessica Miller on April 8.
Hungry WildCat Food Pantry aims to expand food diversity
Big Als Drive In illuminates the night. Photo taken bu Callum Standish April 3.
The Orion tries Big Al’s Drive In
Arti-ji frying jalebis. Photo taken July 22 by Molly Myers.
Arti's jalebis: A life-changing Indian sweet 
Freshly harvested bok choi, baby spinach, cabbages and broccoli at a Wednesday Farmers Market from Lor’s Produce. Taken by Alina Babajko on March 13.
Local produce benefits community and your health
More in Uncategorized
Pedestrians line up for California Border Patrol processing at the Calexico, Calif. port of entry. Courtesy: Josh Denmark on Jan. 4, 2022
After conversations with Chico State staff, U.S. Border Patrol cancels career fair attendance
The Butte Humane Society is organizing the Woofstock Festival Saturday. The event will raise money to support the animals at the humane society. Courtesy: Butte Humane Society.
Woofstock Music Festival wags its way back to Chico
Chico State Womens Soccer has exciting victories over the weekend 
Chico State Women's Soccer has exciting victories over the weekend 
Photographed by Thirdman
Tips on boosting productivity: A guide to a fruitful lifestyle  
Chico State Speech and Debate Team at the National Forensics Association tournament. Photo courtesy of Bailey James.
Chico State Speech and Debate team win big at national tournament
Graphic of a robotic hand.
Technology in education: Is it helping or hindering students' learning?
About the Contributor
Jessica Miller
Jessica Miller, Food Editor
Jessica Miller is a fourth-year English literature studies major at Chico State with a minor in linguistics and Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages. This will be her first semester with The Orion. After graduation, she plans to pursue a single-subject teaching credential in English and begin teaching at the high school level in California. She loves to write, read and work at the Student Learning Center on campus as a Writing Center tutor as well as her ESL Support Services tutoring position.

The Orion

Chico State's independent student newspaper
The Orion
Chico State University
Plumas Hall 001
[email protected]
530-898-4386
The Orion • © 2024 The Orion 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Orion Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *