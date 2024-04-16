The Rawbar reinvented: classy and oceanic

Rawbar Restaurant and Sushi reopened on April 9: there is now a secondary room with a bar lounge.

Renovations began on Jan. 1 to expand the restaurant, doubling the size inside and the outdoor patio, as well as a decor remodel.

Since its original opening in 2002, The Rawbar has provided modern and artistic Japanese cuisine in Downtown Chico.

“My favorite part about the reopening is getting back to work first of all, but also being back with my coworkers and seeing all of our regulars again,” employee Keaton Murray, a junior at Chico State, said.

The Rawbar, like many restaurants downtown, employs Chico State students; Murray has worked at Rawbar for two and a half years.

“I’m excited for the new atmosphere and that we have a full-service bar. I think we’re a really interesting new addition to the downtown nightlife,” Murray said.

Along with the remodel, the menu also has been given a new life with fresh additions to the cocktails, sushi rolls and hot menu.

However, the new bar area only serves the lounge menu:

Appetizers

Handrolls

Tempura rolls

Nigiri sampler

To sit at the bar you must be at least 21.

During my visit Sunday evening, I enjoyed the octopus tempura roll, TakoYaki, at the new bar, along with mezcal cocktail Pepe Silva. My friend ordered the Sweet Chili Philly tempura roll paired with a gin lychee cocktail called The Tradewind.

The atmosphere almost felt foreign because of the classy and oceanic decor, like we were at a resort on the beach. The rolls came out fresh and warm, at the same time as our cocktails. Everything we ordered tasted amazing and fit the elegance of the remodel.

The original sushi bar is still fully functioning and is also newly redecorated to match the authentic sea-life ambiance.

During the first week of reopening, Rawbar only provided dinner hours but will be open for its lunch hours this week.

Full hours of business operations:

Sundays — 4 to 9 p.m.

Mondays — 11:30 a.m. to 9p.m.

Tuesday — closed

Wednesday — closed

Thursday — 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday — 11:30 a.m. to 9pm

Saturday noon to 9 p.m.

Kitchen, sushi and drink menus can be found on their website.

