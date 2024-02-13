The Rawbar renovations: See you there in March!

The sushi restaurant, Rawbar, has been closed for renovations since Jan. 1, but is planning to reopen, with cocktails, this March.

The renovations will update the interior of the restaurant and expand the existing property, adding a lounge and a full bar.

Rawbar is celebrating its 24th year in Chico this May and Darren Chadderdon, restaurant co-owner, said they have built long-standing relationships with customers.

The hope is that the expansion will allow returning customers more access to the restaurant, Chadderdon said.

Chadderon expects that the lounge and bar will allow customers to visit comfortably if they are waiting on a table.

The restaurant plans to expand hours later into the night once renovations are completed.

With the addition of the lounge and bar, Nikole Enns, Ikoda Collective business owner, was brought on to create a space that would welcome customers and honor the age of the building.

Travel and the historic Rawbar storefront were Enns inspiration for the design. The selections she and the owners have made so far have been aimed at making the restaurant feel upscale and welcoming.

Travel and the historic Rawbar storefront were Enns’ inspiration for the design. The selections she and the owners have made so far have been aimed at making the restaurant feel upscale and welcoming.

The new interior is described as being earthy meets modern lounge, Enns said.

There are many elements to consider when doing design work and sometimes it is challenging to follow a vision on a budget, Enns said. This has not been a struggle with the Rawbar design crew, which includes co-owners Chadderdon and Michelle Mazza, and head sushi chef, Matt Janeway.

“My favorite part has been working with Darren, Michelle and Matt. I’ve been so impressed with them as business owners and people in general,” Enns said.

The Orion will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

Jessica Miller can be reached at [email protected].