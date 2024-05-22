Navigate Left
  • Photo taken by Molly Myers on Sept. 21, 2023 on Hazel Street.

    Features

    Abandoned shoes in Chico: photo series

  • Left side of table, Jenna McMahon, Nathan Chiochios and Jessica Miller sit with, on the right side front to back, Callum Standish, Molly Myers, Nadia Hill, and Grace Stark at Estom Jamani Dining Commons. Photo taken April 29 by a kind employee at the dining hall.

    Food

    The Orion tries the dining hall

  • Both faculty members’ and students’ mental health are suffering due to a lack of support at Chico State and across the California State University System. Photo by Vie Studio on Pexels.

    Features

    Faculty, students’ mental health continue to suffer

  • Thanks to horror films, some names have been ruined ... or made cool. Photo by Jeswin Thomas from Pexels.

    Arts & Entertainment

    Names horror films have ruined … or made cool

  • Sydney Sweeney in Immaculate. Photo courtesy of NEON.

    Arts & Entertainment

    He said, she said: ‘Immaculate’

Navigate Right
Breaking News
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion

Abandoned shoes in Chico: photo series

Byline photo of Molly Myers
Molly Myers, Managing Editor // May 22, 2024
Photo+taken+by+Molly+Myers+on+Sept.+21%2C+2023+on+Hazel+Street.+%0A
Photo taken by Molly Myers on Sept. 21, 2023 on Hazel Street.

The south campus neighborhood in which I live is an illegal dumping hot spot. I often see abandoned couches, mattresses and curiously, shoes. 

For the past school year I’ve made an attempt to photograph every pair of abandoned shoes I come across. When I find them I am filled with wonder about who once wore the them and where they’ve been. 

 

IMG_6330
Gallery // 2 Photos
Photo taken by Molly Myers April 24 outside of fraternity Phi Kappa Tau.

The holy trinity: white Nike Air Forces, space heater and a trash can. The frat shoes abandoned right outside of fraternity Phi Kappa Tau is nothing less than I’d expect from our beloved college town — a quintessentially Chico scene. Photo taken by Molly Myers April 24 outside of fraternity Phi Kappa Tau. 

IMG_0209
Gallery // 3 Photos
Photo taken by Molly Myers on Sept. 3, 2023 downtown across from where the Farmers Market is held.

Someone call in an Amber alert because a baby was just plucked from their Mary Janes in downtown! Seriously, why is there a pair of baby shoes propped up so perfectly like this? Maybe a parent was changing their child’s shoes … I guess? Photo taken by Molly Myers on Sept. 3, 2023 downtown across from where the Farmers Market is held.

Photo taken by Molly Myers on August 21, 2023 at the intersection of Fifth and Ivy streets.

Again, it seems someone was abducted straight out of their shoes. In this case it’s a well used pair of Converse. God only knows their original color. Photo taken by Molly Myers on August 21, 2023 at the intersection of Fifth and Ivy streets. 

IMG_3528
Gallery // 5 Photos
I would have taken this Air Max if I had found both of them. Hella cute. Photo taken by Molly Myers Feb. 1 near the intersection of Hazel and Sixth Streets.

 

Dear friends, we’ve lost a baddie. A moment of silence for our fallen sister. The platforms, heels, L.L. Bean slippers and single Air Max sneaker tell the story of a well rounded party girl fallen from grace. Where is she now? And why is her entire shoe collection discarded near frat row?  God be with her. Photo taken by Molly Myers Feb. 1 near the intersection of Hazel and Sixth Streets.

Photo taken by Molly Myers August 23, 2023 in the south campus neighborhood.

An abandoned camo rain boot I said “good day” to as I walked to and from school for countless days. Photo taken by Molly Myers August 23, 2023 in the south campus neighborhood.

IMG_0571
Gallery // 4 Photos
Photo taken by Molly Myers on Sept. 21, 2023 on Hazel Street.

Growing up you always hear that shoes hanging from a telephone pole wire means someone sells drugs nearby or that it’s something to do with a gang. I’ve lived next to these dangling shoes for two years now and I am disappointed to say not one person has ever tried to sell drugs or the gang life to me. Photo taken by Molly Myers on Sept. 21, 2023 on Hazel Street. 

Print this Story
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Features
Both faculty members’ and students’ mental health are suffering due to a lack of support at Chico State and across the California State University System. Photo by Vie Studio on Pexels.
Faculty, students' mental health continue to suffer
Meet The Orions fall 2024 editorial board. Collage created by Ariana Powell on May 8 using Pixlr.
Meet The Orion's fall 2024 editorial board!
Photo credit: Diego Ramirez
Congrats to The Orion graduates!
Kaila Yu started out on MySpace, before influencer was really a word. Courtesy: Kaila Yu.
Import model to powerhouse: Kaila Yu's influencer journey
Cruz Mora is on the ballot for Live Oak City Council this November. Photo Credit: Cruz Mora
Public administration student takes on local-level politics
This is a 100% satirical article. Graphic generated by Ariana Powell using Adobe Firefly on April 25.
Black Plague on-campus: RUN!!!
More in Photojournalism
three boys holding skateboards in front of a brick building while another boy does a skateboard balance trick next to them
Skateboarding on campus: Photos of the week
Violinist Caroline Cecilia Fairchild, Guitarist Luis Gonzalez-Campos, Drummer Jaik Hakkarinen, Lead Singer and synth player Roni Jean, Backing Vocalist Alexi Ong, and Bassist Aron Linker. Photo by Mario Ortiz Jr on Feb 9.
Local stars headline the BMU Auditorium
Chico States nursing program holds a flu shot clinic. Photo by Jolie Asuncion on Oct. 7.
Photos of the Week
Dustin Bohm, student and Adventure Outings employee paddles a raft down the Sacramento river as students Sophia Afinowicz and Lucas Khan-Evans scan the banks for trash. Photo taken Sept. 17, by Noah Herbst.
Photos of the Week
Students and Hillel director braiding challah on white table
Photos of the week
Lambda Sigma Gamma tabling during Clubtacular. Photo by Molly Myers on Sept. 13.
Photos of the Week
About the Contributor
Molly Myers
Molly Myers, Managing Editor/Features Editor
Molly Myers is a transfer student from Palmdale, California. She is a journalism major also minoring in religious studies. Molly is Managing Editor at The Orion and previously worked as Editor-in-Chief. Her work is also published in Watershed Review. Getting to meet new people and hear their stories is her favorite part of being a journalist. Outside of The Orion she instructs yoga at the WREC and volunteers with the Torres Community Shelter.

The Orion

Chico State's independent student newspaper
The Orion
Chico State University
Plumas Hall 001
[email protected]
530-898-4386
The Orion • © 2024 The Orion 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Orion Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *