Navigate Left
  • Kaila Yu started out on MySpace, before influencer was really a word. Courtesy: Kaila Yu.

    Features

    Import model to powerhouse: Kaila Yu’s influencer journey

  • Participants take part in Dabke, a traditional Levantine dance. Taken by Toby Neal on May 6.

    News

    Students and community members rally for ceasefire on precipice of graduation

  • Hallway inside Kendall Hall leading to the door of the Title IX office. Taken by Jessica Miller on April 4

    News

    President Perez addresses Title IX, Cozen O’Conner Chico State report

  • Dr. Lee Altier,far left, helping a Tibetan refugee community establish an apple orchard in Nepal during his time in the Peace Corps. Courtesy: Dr. Lee Altier, 1980s.

    Opinion

    Peace Corps: career gateway for post-grad students

  • Most Americans know how to go into a mosh pit or grind, but that isn’t dancing. From: Pexels

    Opinion

    Americans should dance more

Navigate Right
Breaking News
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion

Import model to powerhouse: Kaila Yu’s influencer journey

“My number one tip is posting every day for 30 days no matter what,” Yu said
Byline photo of Fabian Marian
Fabian Marian, Reporter // May 8, 2024
Kaila+Yu+started+out+on+MySpace%2C+before+influencer+was+really+a+word.+Courtesy%3A+Kaila+Yu.
Gallery // 3 Photos
Kaila Yu started out on MySpace, before “influencer” was really a word. Courtesy: Kaila Yu.

Kaila Yu, popstar, ex-member of Nylon Pink, Los Angeles Magazine and Rolling Stone journalist, import model, public relations specialist, writer and actress shares her insightful input on influencing. Yu has over 500,000 followers on TikTok and over 140,000 on Instagram.

Yu started on MySpace, she said she enjoyed creating content on the platform but expressed that it was difficult to switch from MySpace to Facebook and Instagram.

Back then, it wasn’t so evolved and breaking through as an online presence wasn’t easy, but she is an example that hard work pays off.

Yu expressed she paid little attention to TikTok until the pandemic started; she built her following by posting three times a day on the platform for a year, helping her find out what her audience did and did not want to see.

She suggested staying engaged with your audience by paying attention to their comments.

She said if something performs better, she would keep going in that direction. Creating content that resonates with your audience requires listening to their suggestions and demands but also staying true to yourself.

Yu has developed her niche. She focuses on travel journalism and Asian-American matters. Although these two topics don’t usually go together, they work for Yu and her audience. She encourages everyone to find their niche.

She only picks brands she likes or that would resonate with her audience. She referenced Shiseido, a brand that she loved since she was a child. Paid advertisements should be accepted for brands and products that the influencer believes in.

Some smaller brands usually provide a code or a link and that’s how they track the engagement, but bigger brands like Shiseido usually track engagement like views, likes and comments, Yu said.

Regarding organization, Yu recommends a color-coded online calendar for its flexibility and ease of use. Finding a system that works for you with a balanced amount of colors is important.

She suggests scrolling through TikToks for inspiration but also making sure to credit creators and avoid plagiarism.  Hop on trends but make sure to know when to hop off.

“Know your audience on a deeper level,” Yu said.

Engaging with your audience, replying to direct messages and sometimes going on someone else’s profile and seeing what they are posting and leaving an encouraging comment under their post.

Yu said consistency is key when establishing an online presence. She recommends posting one TikTok every day for 30 days, even if there is a lack of engagement at first. Yu thinks that one’s online presence growth is comparable to taking care of a plant.

“Start a new account where you’re not embarrassed to try funny things,” Yu said.

 TikTok is funny and you should be yourself on it and not be embarrassed to try fun things, Yu said.

Yu also landed a book deal with Penguin Books, to release a book called “Yellow Fever Hustler” in 2025. She was inspired to write about “yellow fever” after the massage parlor shooting in Atlanta in 2021 and she feels like conversations should be started on this topic. The criminal only targeted Asian women.

Her tips on writing a book are creating a routine and writing every day; she said that starting is really important. Your writing days will fluctuate from really short to longer. Consistency is key.

She has a lot of hobbies outside of work and she thinks that they are important to manage a work-life balance. Because she is a travel journalist she loves traveling, but she is also a foodie and lately she has been fascinated by the ocean and diving.

Check out Yu’s article on the Los Angeles Magazine website to find out more about her opinion on the TikTok ban in the U.S.

Fabian Marian can be reached at [email protected].
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Features
Cruz Mora is on the ballot for Live Oak City Council this November. Photo Credit: Cruz Mora
Public administration student takes on local-level politics
This is a 100% satirical article. Graphic generated by Ariana Powell using Adobe Firefly on April 25.
Black Plague on-campus: RUN!!!
Molly Myers, managing editor of The Orion, sticks out her thumb on 9th street in Chico, California. Screenshot taken from The Orions video on hitchhiking.
Hitchhiking in Chico: a woman's perspective on trust and adventure
A graphic featuring the jeans of college aged students. Designed by Nadia Hill on April 23. Photos by Nia Hill on Oct. 23, 2022 and Sep. 1, 2023.
25 years of Denim Day
Doorway leading into Kendall Hall where the Title IX office resides on the second floor. Taken by Jessica Miller on April 4.
Title IX: The state of sexual assault and harassment at Chico State
Tasha Alexander gardening. Photo Courtesy of Tasha Alexander.
Tasha Alexander: inspiring educator, alumna
About the Contributor
Fabian Marian
Fabian Marian, Reporter
Fabian Marian is a first year journalism and public and relations student at Chico State. This is his first semester on The Orion and he is very thrilled to be a part of the team. In his free time he enjoys reading, listening to music and watching video essays.

The Orion

Chico State's independent student newspaper
The Orion
Chico State University
Plumas Hall 001
[email protected]
530-898-4386
The Orion • © 2024 The Orion 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Orion Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *