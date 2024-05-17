Meet The Orion’s fall 2024 editorial board!

The Orion’s editorial board for the fall 2024 semester has been selected! To get to know them, read below:

Editor-in-chief, Ariana Powell

Hello all. My name is Ariana Powell, or Ari, and I will be returning as the editor-in-chief for my second consecutive semester. Despite coming into the journalism major with only a fledgling understanding of it, I quickly found my passion. The fall 2024 semester will be my fifth semester on The Orion and I have plenty of plans to help encourage the reporters to reach their best. As Chico State and the world spirals down different paths, The Orion will stand to report on every updates.

News editor, Jessica Miller

My name is Jessica and I will be the news editor next semester! I’ve been on The Orion for one semester as the food editor and have loved every minute of it. I adore writing and meeting new people, but I especially have enjoyed sharing information with our campus community that otherwise wouldn’t be shared.

Next semester I plan on helping our wonderful reporters, working on news stories, and doing an occasional opinion piece. It will be my last semester at Chico State before I graduate with my Bachelor’s degree so I plan to make the most of it.

Sports editor, Nathan Chiochios

My name is Nathan Chiochios, and I am going to be the sports editor in the fall. I am from Mountain View, and I am looking forward to improving the sports page going into next year, including going into more depth about athletes and expanding into club sports as well. In my free time, I like to skateboard and hang out with friends and family.

Opinion/features editor, Callum Standish

I joined The Orion in fall of 2023 and it has become the defining aspect of my experience at Chico State. Student newspapers serve a vital role for their communities, covering stories in a way that no other outlet can. My goal for the semester as opinion and features editor is to make our platform the voice of this community. We will provide commentary for the on-campus, local and national news that affect our lives. I want to feed the passions of reporters to engage with the art around us. We will bring the nuanced, personal touch and context that is often overlooked in headline making hard news stories. By weaving individual experience with solid research and factual evidence we can attempt the monumental challenge of changing minds. Together we will write with anger, concern and love about the things that matter the most.

Arts and entertainment/food editor, Nadia Hill

My name is Nadia Hill and I am finishing my sophomore year at Chico State. I proudly hail from Carson City, Nevada and am currently double-majoring in studio arts and journalism.

The arts, public events and food are all vehicles for the cultivation of communities. They are the lifeblood to any society. In my time as both arts and entertainment and food editor, I hope to highlight those in the community who strive to create a sense of place in Chico.

Copy editor, Ellie Marty

Hi there! My name is Ellie Marty, and I am excited to introduce myself as the upcoming copy editor for our student-run newspaper, The Orion. With a passion for precision, storytelling and a keen eye for detail, I thrive in the world of words.

As the copy editor, I will dedicate my time and energy to ensure that our articles are polished, error-free and convey their intended message clearly. This will be my third semester on the editorial board of The Orion, and I am eager to return and have the opportunity to contribute to the newspaper’s continuous success!

Layout editor, Megan Gauer

Hello! My name is Megan Gauer and I’ll be next semester’s layout editor. This will be my second semester as layout editor and my third semester on the Orion. I’m a fourth year journalism news major and a social media production and analysis minor.

In my free time I enjoy being outside, traveling, spending time with friends, and various crafts. I’m super excited to be on editorial board again this semester and I look forward to producing the print for The Orion!

Multimedia editor, Jenna McMahon

Hi my name is Jenna McMahon and I am going to be multimedia editor next year! I transferred to Chico this past fall and have loved every minute of it, sad to be leaving so soon next year, but happy I got to spend my last two years of school here.

Being a part of The Orion has been such a joy and in my role as multimedia editor, which includes being in charge of podcasts, social media and photography/videography, I hope to bring in more student engagement and include outside perspectives from you all. I am really excited for all the ideas we have and I hope you guys are too!!

Head of advertising and marketing, Katie McLaughlin

I am a senior studying business administration with a concentration in marketing at Chico State. This is my second semester on The Orion as the head of advertising and sales; outside of The Orion I am a marketing assistant at Blue Flamingo Marketing. In my future I want to go into marketing operations or sales!

The Orion can be reached at [email protected].