Chico State’s radio station KCSC teamed up with Chico Art Collective to put on an all woman lineup for their first show of the semester on Feb. 9th. The lineup featured Sydney Dillon, Alexi & the Creatures, Roni Jean, and Melli Farias.

Lead guitarist Samantha Wong and Singer Sydney Dillon. Photo by Mario Ortiz Jr on Feb 9.

Vocalist and guitarist Sydney Dillon and drummer Aidan Steckley. Photo by Mario Ortiz Jr on Feb 9.

Drummer Aidan Steckley and Singer Alexi Ong. Photo by Mario Ortiz Jr on Feb 9.

Cameron Sue Guitarist for Alexi & The Creatures. Photo by Mario Ortiz Jr on Feb 9.

Alexis passionately singing while drummer Aidan Steckley holds down the beat. Photo by Mario Ortiz Jr on Feb 9.

Vocalist and synth player Roni Jean. Photo by Mario Ortiz Jr on Feb 9.

Drummer Jaik Hakkarinen feeling the groove while Guitarist Luis Gonzalez-Campos switches between synth and guitar. Photo by Mario Ortiz Jr on Feb 9.

Guitarist Timothy Knight and Saxophonist Jill Olivar filling out the mix with the powerful vocalist Melli Farias. Photo by Mario Ortiz Jr on Feb 9.

Bassist Caden Wentworth funking out with vocalist Melli Farias. Photo by Mario Ortiz Jr on Feb 9.

Saxophonist Jill Olivar belting out melodic lines. Photo by Mario Ortiz Jr on Feb 9.