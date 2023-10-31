Chico State Women’s Soccer has exciting victories over the weekend 

Chico state women’s soccer had an exciting weekend as they won impressive games against San Francisco State Gators Thursday (2-1) and Cal State Monterey Bay Sea Otters Sunday (1-0).

On Thursday, the Wildcats faced a challenging matchup against the San Francisco State Gators. The game was a high-stakes showdown as it marked one of their three last home games of the season. The Wildcats left no room for doubt, swiftly asserting their dominance on the field.

In the first 30 minutes of the first half of the game, the Wildcats netted a stunning goal, setting the tone for the match. Throughout the game, they applied relentless pressure on the Gators,’ defense. In the second half, the Wildcats added another goal to their tally, ultimately clinching a thrilling 2-1 victory.

“We’ve been playing really well these last few games, our offense is on fire right now,” forward Natalie Mendoza said.

Sunday brought another intense encounter as the Wildcats faced the Cal State Monterey Bay Sea Otters. Both teams displayed remarkable defensive prowess, resulting in a thrilling standoff that persisted throughout the game.

Despite numerous attempts by both sides to secure a goal, the goalkeepers on both ends showcased exceptional abilities, leaving fans on the edge of their seats. The second half of the game the Wildcats were able to receive a penalty kick goal shot by Mendoza which brought their score to (1-0).

“I try to put it nice and easy in the corner and it hit the post which was a little scary, but it still went in, which is good,” Mendoza said.

With these two weekend victories, the Chico State Women’s Soccer team has set a promising tone for the rest of their regular season.

Their next match is against the Stanislaus State Warriors , promising more exciting soccer action for fans to enjoy.

Kya Williams & Nick Sanders can be reached at [email protected]





