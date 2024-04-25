Navigate Left
  A student shovels dirt over the 2024 time capsule outside of Kendall Hall. The time capsule will be unveiled in 2074 as they are unveiled every 50 years. Taken by Grace Stark on April 23.

    News

    Chico State holds annual Time Capsule Ceremony for graduating seniors

  • Update on tuberculosis and meningitis cases

    News

    Update on tuberculosis and meningitis cases

  • Theres nothing wrong with Taylor Swift ... shes just not my favorite artist! AI image generated by Ariana Powell using Adobe Firefly on April 19.

    Opinion

    An alt-girl in a Swiftie world

  • Taylor Swift released her new album, The Tortured Poets Department, in April. Generated by Ariana Powell using Adobe Firefly on April 24.

    Arts & Entertainment

    An alt-girl’s perspective on “The Tortured Poet’s Department”

  • A pair of hands writing down which songs to add to your playlist next to some headphones and a cup of coffee. Image generated by Adobe Firefly by Itzel Saucedo

    Opinion

    Are Metro Boomin and Future’s collab albums worth listening to?

Chico State holds annual Time Capsule Ceremony for graduating seniors

The tradition remained dormant for 30 years before being revived in 2001
Byline photo of Grace Stark
Byline photo of Steven Amador
Grace Stark and Steven Amador // April 25, 2024
A+student+shovels+dirt+over+the+2024+time+capsule+outside+of+Kendall+Hall.+The+time+capsule+will+be+unveiled+in+2074+as+they+are+unveiled+every+50+years.+Taken+by+Grace+Stark+on+April+23.
Grace Stark
A student shovels dirt over the 2024 time capsule outside of Kendall Hall. The time capsule will be unveiled in 2074 as they are unveiled every 50 years. Taken by Grace Stark on April 23.

Chico State held its annual Time Capsule Ceremony in front of Kendall Hall on Tuesday.

The ceremony is held each year during WildCat Spirit Week and is organized by Associated Students and the Chico State Alumni Association

Chico State students began burying time capsules in front of Kendal Hall in 1931 and continued the tradition until 1969. The tradition remained dormant for 30 years before being revived in 2001. 

Seniors and faculty gathered to hear words from Associated Students President Autumn Alaniz-Wiggins, College of Business Senator Madison Kelley and Vice President of Academic Affairs Leslie Cornick.

In her speech, Cornick said the time capsule is “a testament to passion, heart, resilience and commitment to our own futures and families.”

After the short speeches, students each added shovels of dirt to bury the time capsule, which was full of pictures, students’ work, newspapers and more.

Students gather in front of Kendall Hall while taking turns shoveling dirt on the 2024 time capsule. Taken by Grace Stark on April 23.

Kelley, who also works for the alumni association, said she added flyers of past events belonging to the alumni association. 

“I’m not a senior, so this wasn’t super sentimental to me. It is still exciting to watch and I’m looking forward to being part of it next year,” Kelley said. 

She will be graduating spring 2025.

Graduating senior Claribeth Gamino decided to attend the ceremony because she didn’t know much about the event. 

“I wanted to experience it, I thought it would be cool since it is part of the graduating ceremonies,” Gamino said. 

Many of the attendees were students who had just wrapped up Senior Send-off.

The event lasted about 15 minutes, and ended after all of the dirt had been shoveled over the time capsule. In 1974, the time capsule will be unveiled as each are unveiled after 50 years.

Grace Stark and Steven Amador can be reached at [email protected].
About the Contributors
Grace Stark
Grace Stark, News Editor
Grace Stark is a second-year majoring in journalism, news. She is from Loomis, a small town outside of Sacramento. This is her second semester on The Orion and she is excited to pursue her interests in writing and reporting as the news editor. Outside of school, Grace enjoys thrifting, reading, drawing and spending time with friends. She also has a small business online called Rings by Grace where she sells handmade spoon rings.
Steven Amador
Steven Amador, Reporter
Steven Amador is a fourth-year journalism major; it is his second semester on The Orion. He enjoys reading, keeping up with politics and spending time with friends and family. He is part of the Chico State Rowing club, which competes year-round. He plans on pursuing a career at a daily newspaper in California after finishing school.

