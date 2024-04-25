Chico State holds annual Time Capsule Ceremony for graduating seniors

Chico State held its annual Time Capsule Ceremony in front of Kendall Hall on Tuesday.

The ceremony is held each year during WildCat Spirit Week and is organized by Associated Students and the Chico State Alumni Association.

Chico State students began burying time capsules in front of Kendal Hall in 1931 and continued the tradition until 1969. The tradition remained dormant for 30 years before being revived in 2001.

Seniors and faculty gathered to hear words from Associated Students President Autumn Alaniz-Wiggins, College of Business Senator Madison Kelley and Vice President of Academic Affairs Leslie Cornick.

In her speech, Cornick said the time capsule is “a testament to passion, heart, resilience and commitment to our own futures and families.”

After the short speeches, students each added shovels of dirt to bury the time capsule, which was full of pictures, students’ work, newspapers and more.

Kelley, who also works for the alumni association, said she added flyers of past events belonging to the alumni association.

“I’m not a senior, so this wasn’t super sentimental to me. It is still exciting to watch and I’m looking forward to being part of it next year,” Kelley said.

She will be graduating spring 2025.

Graduating senior Claribeth Gamino decided to attend the ceremony because she didn’t know much about the event.

“I wanted to experience it, I thought it would be cool since it is part of the graduating ceremonies,” Gamino said.

Many of the attendees were students who had just wrapped up Senior Send-off.

The event lasted about 15 minutes, and ended after all of the dirt had been shoveled over the time capsule. In 1974, the time capsule will be unveiled as each are unveiled after 50 years.

Grace Stark and Steven Amador can be reached at [email protected].