Update+on+tuberculosis+and+meningitis+cases

Chico State gave an update on the potential tuberculosis and meningitis cases via an email to the campus community on Wednesday.

The email said the TB case continues to be unconfirmed and that confirmation requires several tests that “can take up to eight weeks.”

The individual is still in isolation and getting treatment from the WellCat Health Center.

Butte County Public Health will contact individuals who were potentially exposed to TB and provide information on how and when they can get tested.

“Based on preliminary analysis, we believe the number of people who have met the threshold and will be advised to get tested will be a very small percentage of our campus community,” the email stated.

The university is continuing to monitor the Neisseria meningitis case and informed the campus community that symptoms can appear within two to 10 days after exposure.

If there are no symptoms within 14 days of exposure, individuals usually aren’t infected. However, the WellCat encourages students to seek medical help if potentially exposed or experiencing any related symptoms.

