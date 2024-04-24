Navigate Left
  • Update on tuberculosis and meningitis cases

    News

    Update on tuberculosis and meningitis cases

  • Theres nothing wrong with Taylor Swift ... shes just not my favorite artist! AI image generated by Ariana Powell using Adobe Firefly on April 19.

    Opinion

    An alt-girl in a Swiftie world

  • Taylor Swift released her new album, The Tortured Poets Department, in April. Generated by Ariana Powell using Adobe Firefly on April 24.

    Arts & Entertainment

    An alt-girl’s perspective on “The Tortured Poet’s Department”

  • A pair of hands writing down which songs to add to your playlist next to some headphones and a cup of coffee. Image generated by Adobe Firefly by Itzel Saucedo

    Opinion

    Are Metro Boomin and Future’s collab albums worth listening to?

  • A graphic featuring the jeans of college aged students. Designed by Nadia Hill on April 23. Photos by Nia Hill on Oct. 23, 2022 and Sep. 1, 2023.

    Features

    25 years of Denim Day

Navigate Right
Breaking News
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion

Update on tuberculosis and meningitis cases

Byline photo of Milca Elvira Chacon
Milca Elvira Chacon, Reporter // April 24, 2024
Update+on+tuberculosis+and+meningitis+cases
Milca Elvira Chacon

Chico State gave an update on the potential tuberculosis and meningitis cases via an email to the campus community on Wednesday.

The email said the TB case continues to be unconfirmed and that confirmation requires several tests that “can take up to eight weeks.”

The individual is still in isolation and getting treatment from the WellCat Health Center

Butte County Public Health will contact individuals who were potentially exposed to TB and provide information on how and when they can get tested. 

“Based on preliminary analysis, we believe the number of people who have met the threshold and will be advised to get tested will be a very small percentage of our campus community,” the email stated.

The university is continuing to monitor the Neisseria meningitis case and informed the campus community that symptoms can appear within two to 10 days after exposure. 

If there are no symptoms within 14 days of exposure, individuals usually aren’t infected. However, the WellCat encourages students to seek medical help if potentially exposed or experiencing any related symptoms.

Milca Elvira Chacon can be reached at [email protected].
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in News
Doorway leading into Kendall Hall where the Title IX office resides on the second floor. Taken by Jessica Miller on April 4.
Title IX: The state of sexual assault and harassment at Chico State
Photo of Katie Callahan, who ran the event. An art history major in her senior year, she is the single student employed by Wellcat Safe Place. Taken on April 18th, 2024
Affirmative consent: What is it?
Student Health Center on Chico States campus.
An individual carrying a bacterial disease attended multiple fraternity parties
The student Health Center is located on the intersection of Ivy and Legion. Photo by Jason Halley. Taken May 1, 2023.
Chico State warns of potential tuberculosis case on campus
Holocaust Survivor Joseph Alexander meets local Rabbi Lisa Rappaport. Photo taken April 14 by Molly Myers.
101-year-old Holocaust survivor visits Chico
Chico State students bury the 2023 time capsule in front of Kendall Hall. Courtesy: Andrew Staples
Chico State’s annual Time Capsule Ceremony to take place on April 23
About the Contributor
Milca Elvira Chacon
Milca Elvira Chacon, Reporter
Milca Elvira Chacon is a journalism major with a minor in Broadcasting. She was a contributor for The Orion last semester, but is now officially working for the student-led newspaper. She hopes to strengthen her writing skills and contribute to stories that will positively impact the community. Outside of journalism, she enjoys hanging out with her friends and working out.

The Orion

Chico State's independent student newspaper
The Orion
Chico State University
Plumas Hall 001
[email protected]
530-898-4386
The Orion • © 2024 The Orion 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Orion Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *