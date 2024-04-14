Navigate Left
  • “Flaming Wedgee,” controlled by Heather Vo, melting “Drone,” a lightweight flying robot, in an early fight. Taken by Nathan Chiochios on April 13.

    Sports

    ‘Flamethrowers allowed’ at Chico State’s first Robotronica

  • The inside of Eggroll King. Photo taken by Callum Standish.

    Food

    The Orion tries Egg Roll King

  • Unidentified Project Rebound staff members stand outside Butte Hall, where the organizations office resides on the first floor. Courtesy of Lucy Ventura, Project Rebound public relations executive.

    News

    Chico State’s Project Rebound helps students after incarceration

  • Nautica Blue released the second edition of the dystopian novel, A Skye of Jade, in April. Photos courtesy Nautica Blue, collage created by Ariana Powell using Pixlr.

    Arts & Entertainment

    ‘A Skye of Jade:’ a dystopian world created by Chico State student

  • The men’s bathroom on the second floor of Tehama Hall has a sign titled “All-Gender Restroom Coming Soon!” taped to it. The restrooms are expected to be updated by the fall 2025 semester in Yolo and the Student Services Center will also be under construction. Taken by Grace Stark on April 11.

    News

    Chico State announces construction plans for gender-inclusive bathrooms

Navigate Right
Breaking News
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion

‘Flamethrowers allowed’ at Chico State’s first Robotronica

While the main attraction of the event was the robot fights, the American Institute Mechatronic Engineers president said the true purpose is to showcase all the organization has to offer
Byline photo of Nathan Chiochios
Nathan Chiochios, Sports Editor // April 14, 2024
%E2%80%9CFlaming+Wedgee%2C%E2%80%9D+controlled+by+Heather+Vo%2C+melting+%E2%80%9CDrone%2C%E2%80%9D+a+lightweight+flying+robot%2C+in+an+early+fight.+Taken+by+Nathan+Chiochios+on+April+13.
Nathan Chiochios
“Flaming Wedgee,” controlled by Heather Vo, melting “Drone,” a lightweight flying robot, in an early fight. Taken by Nathan Chiochios on April 13.

Chico State held its first robot-fighting tournament Saturday afternoon at the Plumas Hall courtyard, featuring high-octane fights and flamethrowing robots.

Robotronica was hosted by the American Institute of Mechatronic Engineers, also known as AIME, a student-led organization aimed toward project experience and professional development.

While the main attraction of the event was the robot fights, AIME president Haseeb Rehman said the true purpose is to showcase all the organization has to offer.

“The event is to show what mechatronics and engineering is as a whole,” he said.

The event is mainly for high schools and junior colleges, with schools like Butte College and Chico High School present. The event not only features robot fighting, but also has booths from several other sections of AIME and other organizations.

While this is the first time Chico State has held a robot fighting competition, Rehman and AIME are looking to continue Robotronica every year.

“Flaming Wedgee,” controlled by Heather Vo, showing off before its first fight of the tournament. Taken by Nathan Chiochios on April 13. (Nathan Chiochios)

The event featured eight three-pound competitors in a tournament bracket, including “Flaming Wedgee,” a flamethrowing bot controlled by Heather Vo.

“Flaming Wedgee” was a fan-favorite due to its flamethrowing ability. In its first match, against “Drone,” a flying bot, “Flaming Wedgee” ended the fight in seconds after melting Drone almost immediately.

The event also saw some heavy hitters in the robot fighting world compete, including the oldest continuously active three-pound robot in robot combat, “Unknown Avenger,” controlled by David Liaw of Team Malice. “Unknown Avenger” is far and away the most trophied fighter in the sport.

Tyler Gomez, the fundraising and event coordinator at AIME and announcer of the event, compared robot fighting to boxing, complete with weight classes and timed fights. 

“It’s like boxing with robots that have weapons on them,” he said. Gomez, a mechanical and mechatronic engineering major, also co-led “Yolk,” one of the robot competitors in the tournament.

Tyler Gomez announcing the next competition early in the event. Taken by Nathan Chiochios on April 13. (Nathan Chiochios)

A lot of work goes into making the robots, from the coding to the electronics. Kevin Cabral, a co-leader at AIME, said that the work is the most fun part, and seeing the finished product is a great feeling.

While most members of AIME are engineering majors, Cabral said that all majors are more than welcome to join and learn how to build and compete.

“We’ll teach you everything you need to know,” he said.

Nathan Chiochios can be reached at [email protected].
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Sports
Junior starting pitcher Katelyn Oldwin on the mound for the Wildcats in game two of Saturday’s doubleheader against the Cal State East Bay Pioneers. Taken by Lukas Mann on April 6.
Stifling pitching from both sides Saturday leads to a split series
Chico State sophomore Destiny Sevilla at the plate against the Cal State East Bay Pioneers in game one of Friday’s doubleheader. Taken by Lukas Mann on April 5.
A tale of 2 games for the Wildcats softball team on Friday
Sophomore Amelie Valdez on the mound for the Wildcats against the Cal State Monterey Bay Sea Otters in game one of Friday’s doubleheader. Taken by Christina Ferrante on March 29.
Wildcats take series despite battling gloomy weather
Starting pitcher Ethan Lay throwing a pitch late in the sixth inning. Lay had six strikeouts in a marathon performance. Taken by Nathan Chiochios on March 29.
Wildcats baseball drops series lead after late-game rally from Dominguez Hills
Left Fielder Troy Kent taking a swing in the 5th inning. Taken by Aaron Draper on Thursday.
Chico State baseball series opener sees split outcome.
Right fielder Troy Kent making a play on a deep fly ball in the top of the sixth against San Marcos. Taken by Nathan Chiochios on March 17.
Wildcats drop series finale after an 8-run seventh inning from the Cougars
About the Contributor
Nathan Chiochios, Sports Editor
Nathan Chiochios is in his third year at Chico State as a journalism (news) major. He is from Mountain View, a town in the San Francisco Bay Area. It is his second semester on The Orion, and his first semester as sports editor, and he looks forward to growing his journalism and writing skills. In his free time, he spends most of his time skateboarding and hanging out with friends and family.

The Orion

Chico State's independent student newspaper
The Orion
Chico State University
Plumas Hall 001
[email protected]
530-898-4386
The Orion • © 2024 The Orion 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Orion Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *