Wildcats softball closes out season, celebrate senior day

The Wildcats (13-29, 12-24 CCAA) closed out their 2024 campaign at home this weekend against the NFCA No. 24 ranked Cal State San Marcos Cougars (32-19, 20-14 CCAA).

The Cougars wound up taking every game in the season finale, completing the sweep, however, it was far from an easy task.

The first three games of the series were all decided by one run: game one 3-4, game two 7-8 and game three 4-5. The Cougars ran away with it in the final game, closing out the series with a 6-1 win.

“We made a few errors in key situations to turn over the lineup and with a good team like that you just can’t do that,” Head coach Angel Shamblin said.

Saturday’s doubleheader was also Chico State’s senior day where they celebrated their two seniors, Katelyn Oldwin and Tayler Berens. Oldwin led the Wildcats in ERA this season, posting a 2.62, while also throwing six complete games and earning three saves. Berens held the second best batting average at .313 and led the team in hits and at-bats.

The team is looking forward to their future. Wildcat sophomore pitcher Amelie Valdez was consistent this season. Valdez proved that once again in this series, starting games one and four and throwing a combined 11.1 innings, striking out nine, only walking five batters, but unfortunately was unable to come away with a W.

Valdez led Chico in innings pitched this year and also had the most appearances and games started on the mound.

The Wildcats ended the year outside of the top ten in the NCAA Division 2 Western Regional Rankings, but are looking forward to flipping the script next season.

“We have some good young talent that just needs to be developed a little more,” coach Shamblin said. “We’re certainly sad to lose our seniors, but we have good people who have enjoyed being around each other and we have some really hard workers.”

The NCAA softball Division two tournament kicks off on May 9, you can follow the tournament at the following link.

