  Chico State pitcher Amelie Valdez celebrates with first baseman Destiny Sevilla. Taken by Aaron Draper

    Sports

    Wildcats softball closes out season, celebrate senior day

  • One of the many painted denim squares featured throughout the Denim Day Resource Fair and Museum. Taken by Nadia Hill on, April 24.

    Arts & Entertainment

    WellCat Safe Place hosts Denim Day Resource Fair and Museum

  • Aspiring photojournalist Jessie, played by Cailee Spaeny, in “Civil War” sits on the ground holding her camera as rebels walk by with hostages.

    Arts & Entertainment

    ‘Civil War’ raises questions about journalistic ethics

  • Seared salmon nigiri in a base of spicy ponzu sauce that is a sneak attack on the taste buds. Taken by Jessica Miller on April 25.

    Food

    Sake sushi: almost average

  • Molly Myers reaches for tampons. Photo taken by Milca Elvira Chacon outside the Wildcat Food Pantry on April 24, 2024.

    Opinion

    The forbidden tampon: making the case for cardboard

Wildcats softball closes out season, celebrate senior day

Chico State gets narrowly swept in their final series of the season losing three out of four games by one run each
Lukas Mann, Reporter // April 29, 2024
Chico State pitcher Amelie Valdez celebrates with first baseman Destiny Sevilla. Taken by Aaron Draper

The Wildcats (13-29, 12-24 CCAA) closed out their 2024 campaign at home this weekend against the NFCA No. 24 ranked Cal State San Marcos Cougars (32-19, 20-14 CCAA).

The Cougars wound up taking every game in the season finale, completing the sweep, however, it was far from an easy task. 

The first three games of the series were all decided by one run: game one 3-4, game two 7-8 and game three 4-5. The Cougars ran away with it in the final game, closing out the series with a 6-1 win.

“We made a few errors in key situations to turn over the lineup and with a good team like that you just can’t do that,” Head coach Angel Shamblin said.

Saturday’s doubleheader was also Chico State’s senior day where they celebrated their two seniors, Katelyn Oldwin and Tayler Berens. Oldwin led the Wildcats in ERA this season, posting a 2.62, while also throwing six complete games and earning three saves. Berens held the second best batting average at .313 and led the team in hits and at-bats.  

The team is looking forward to their future. Wildcat sophomore pitcher Amelie Valdez was consistent this season.  Valdez proved that once again in this series, starting games one and four and throwing a combined 11.1 innings, striking out nine, only walking five batters, but unfortunately was unable to come away with a W.

Valdez led Chico in innings pitched this year and also had the most appearances and games started on the mound. 

The Wildcats ended the year outside of the top ten in the NCAA Division 2 Western Regional Rankings, but are looking forward to flipping the script next season. 

“We have some good young talent that just needs to be developed a little more,” coach Shamblin said. “We’re certainly sad to lose our seniors, but we have good people who have enjoyed being around each other and we have some really hard workers.”

The NCAA softball Division two tournament kicks off on May 9, you can follow the tournament at the following link.

Lukas Mann can reached at [email protected].
