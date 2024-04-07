Navigate Left
  Junior starting pitcher Katelyn Oldwin on the mound for the Wildcats in game two of Saturday's doubleheader against the Cal State East Bay Pioneers. Taken by Lukas Mann on April 6.

    Stifling pitching from both sides Saturday leads to a split series

  Chico State campus according to A.I image generator website imageupscaler.com. Generated by Sam Moore.

    Chico State, artificial intelligence and you

  Photo of reporter Nadia Hill as a young child with her face censored by an emoji, which has become a popular way of censoring a child's face online.

    For the love of god, stop posting your kids

  Chico State sophomore Destiny Sevilla at the plate against the Cal State East Bay Pioneers in game one of Friday's doubleheader. Taken by Lukas Mann on April 5.

    A tale of 2 games for the Wildcats softball team on Friday

  GSECs annual Take Back the Night March in 2022. This years march will take place on April 25 Photo by Noah Herbst, April 21.

    Chico State highlights Sexual Assault Awareness Month events

Stifling pitching from both sides Saturday leads to a split series

After winning game one, the Wildcats put themselves in a position to win or split the series
Lukas Mann, Reporter // April 7, 2024
Junior starting pitcher Katelyn Oldwin on the mound for the Wildcats in game two of Saturday’s doubleheader against the Cal State East Bay Pioneers. Taken by Lukas Mann on April 6.

The Chico State Wildcats (11-19, 10-14 CCAA) started Saturday’s doubleheader on the right note after squeaking out game one, 2-1, against the Cal State East Bay Pioneers (20-13, 12-10 CCAA). However, game two went the way of the Pioneers 4-2.

Sophomore Amelie Valdez was the game one starter once again for the Wildcats. Valdez left Friday’s performance behind her as she came out and threw 5.2 innings, striking out five, while only giving up two hits, one of those being a solo home run. 

Both Wildcat runs came in the second inning. With runners on first and second, junior Katelyn Oldwin smashed a ball to left field bringing in freshman Ali Lewis and sophomore Brianna Swihart

After coming in to pitch for the Wildcats in the bottom of the sixth, Oldwin was able to finish off the Pioneers and earn her third save of the season. 

Oldwin started game two for the Wildcats on the mound but didn’t get off to the start she was hoping for. The Pioneers came out the gates aggressively and quickly loaded the bases on Oldwin. Two base runners crossed the plate following a single to right field from sophomore Sarissa Block. A third run came in to score on an infield single before the inning concluded. 

Pioneers freshman pitcher Marissa Quintero had another dominant performance, throwing her second complete game of the series. Quintero only allowed two runs on six hits while striking out four. 

The Wildcat bats were too little too late as their only two runs of the game came in the sixth and seventh innings, courtesy of a triple from senior Taylor Berens and a single to left from Oldwin. 

The Pioneers ended up taking the second game 4-2, and splitting the series evenly at two games a piece. 

Chico State sophomore Mia Santos had a very successful series, producing a team-best .454 batting average. She accumulated at least one hit in every game of the series and was able to piece together five hits out of her last 11 at-bats.

“We still need to get in the mix, but we’re going to come back and work hard throughout the week and we’re just going to come out and play,” Santos said.  

As the CCAA tournament approaches the Wildcats look to improve their rankings in an upcoming series on April 12, at Cal Poly Humboldt. The games can be live-streamed online from this link

Lukas Mann can be reached at [email protected].

About the Contributor
Lukas Mann, Reporter
Lukas Mann is a journalism major with a minor in broadcasting. He is currently enrolled in his third-year at Chico State. Lukas has had a keen interest in sports for the majority of his life and is looking forward to integrating that passion into his work and effort for The Orion. After graduation, he hopes to be a writer for any professional sports teams having to do with the big four sports.

